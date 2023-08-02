Private family services are planned for David “Sharky” E. Hittle, of Lyons. He passed peacefully at home July 19, 2023, at the age of 77.

David was born to Daisy and Christmas Hittle on Oct. 1, 1945, on the outskirts of Macy, where he received his education before entering the work force at an early age. Throughout his life, he worked various agriculture and mechanic positions. Dave was heavily involved in his passions of hunting and coon dogs.

Dave and Joyce (Beaty) were united in marriage on July 31, 1966, at the Lutheran Church in Walthill and made their home in Decatur before moving to Lyons in 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sister, Patty Denton; children, Donna Farrens, Betty Yanak, Josh Hittle; adopted granddaughter, Ariana Petersen; grandchildren, Kelsey Stillman, Brady Farrens and Ethan Hittle; great-grandchildren, Bristol Petersen and Luke Petersen.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy and Christmas Hittle; sisters, Minnie Woten and Betty Nieman; brothers, Billy Hittle and Elmer Hittle.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral services is in charge of the arrangements.