Tekamah Chamber of Commerce is planning the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Aug. 9.

The yearly event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on the street in front of City Auditorium. As in the past, the event will feature free sweet corn, live music, and other food options available for purchase.

In recent years, the annual celebration has taken on a new twist—combining the festival with the opportunity for residents to donate to a particular cause. Chamber officials also are planning a Community Day of Giving.

Donors may give to any of the four named projects: Tekamah-Herman Baseball/Softball Association, Beautify Tekamah - Wall Mural, Bryant House, and Tekamah-Herman Youth Football.

Donations can be accepted through the Chamber’s Web site www.tekamah.life all day on Aug. 9 as well as at the Sweet Corn Festival.

The Chamber also was seeking matching funds from Tekamah Community Foundation.

Donations can also be given to the foundation in general for those who don’t want to pick a project.

Tekamah Lions Club also will be accepting used eyeglasses during the festival

The annual corn eating contest will start at 6:15 p.m. Other attractions include corn hole and a dunk tank provided by Tekamah-Herman PTO.