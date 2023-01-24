Deadline to apply for Gibson council vacancy is Wednesday

The deadline for applicants to submit their resumes and interest in replacing former Ward 1 Council Member Vern Gibson to the City of Fremont is at the end of the business day on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will choose the candidate he believes best fits the seat vacated by community icon Gibson at the final council meeting of 2022.

The deadline for applicants to submit their interest is 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Applicants must be a registered resident and voter within the Ward 1 district; submit a resume of their career accomplishments and past jobs; and also a letter stating their interest in the seat and why they would be a good fit for the council.

“The interest level has been good. I have a couple of really good candidates. I would encourage anybody to apply that is interested in Ward 1. Until all that is complete, we’ll see,” he said. “I do plan to appoint the next council person at the next meeting on Jan. 31.”

Spellerberg said each candidate who applied will be revealed in the city council agenda packet for the Jan. 31 Fremont City Council meeting, which will be posted online on Friday, Jan. 27.

“I am doing interviews with all the candidates. Anybody that has applied, their letter of interest will be included in the agenda packet. My choice will also be (in the agenda packet) on Friday,” Spellerberg explained. “This is a mayor’s appointment, the council decides yes or no.”

If the city council votes against whomever Spellerberg nominates, the process would theoretically restart, although Spellerberg does not expect that situation to occur.

“I don’t expect that, but I would say that … I’m really not sure. I assume the process would restart to the next meeting until we find another choice for approval,” he noted. “I appointed James Vaughan (in 2020), when Michael Kuhns resigned. I am basically going through the same process I did with James Vaughan.”

The appointee will fill out the remaining two years of the well-known and popular Gibson, who announced his resignation from the council on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, citing upcoming surgeries and health issues that will prevent him from doing his elected duties.

“I am getting new knees, and other issues. I did not feel it was fair for me to continue on and represent the people. I would have had to give it up in March anyway because we are moving (out of the city)," he said.

Gibson said resigning was the choice for the community, and he hopes qualified, dedicated candidates will seek his seat.

“We have some good people who I hope will follow up on it,” Gibson said of possible replacements.

After Gibson’s announcement on Dec. 27, Spellerberg had words of praise and gratitude for Gibson’s impact on the city.

“(He is) kind of an icon of Fremont,” Spellerberg said. “You have these special people who’ve made a difference, and he is one of them. I am going to miss him on the council and wish him the best.”

Gibson was first elected in 2020, and his replacement will serve until 2024. He encouraged interested citizens to apply to be appointed as his replacement.

“Go for it. We have a lot going on in Fremont, we have a great city,” he said. “Hopefully we will get more people interested.”