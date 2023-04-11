The 42-year-old suspect involved in standoff with nearly two dozen law enforcement personnel on Saturday is alleged to have told acquaintances via text message during the ordeal that he wanted to “just shoot it out now" with officers, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office officials revealed on Monday, April 10.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel provided more details on Monday about the incident that began at home at about 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, at the intersection with Bell Street. Law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant to Travis J. Quinn, 42, of Fremont, at his home, causing the incident to unfold.

The suspect in the incident was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. after a joint Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department SWAT team used an armored vehicle to approach Quinn’s home before rushing the main door to the house and rescuing his two young children.

Quinn was found unconscious inside the home, and was carried outside wrapped inside a large white sheet before being placed in a Fremont Fire Department ambulance and transported to Methodist Fremont Health hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, April 9, Quinn was released from the hospital, arrested and then booked into the Saunders County Jail. Quinn was charged with suspicion of two counts of alleged child abuse — family offense/non-violent and one count of suspicion of obstruction of a peace officer by threats and intimidation. He was also charged with the original warrant allegations of two counts of suspicion of assault in the third degree by intimidation; one count of suspicion of stalking; and one count of suspicion of making terroristic threats.

“Upon arrival, the deputies observed the suspect, Travis Quinn, 42, of Fremont, outside his residence, and when he saw the deputies, Quinn ran into his residence,” Weitzel stated in a press release. “Quinn has a known criminal history, including weapons violations, and was currently wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence, felony terroristic threats and stalking.”

Weitzel said deputies attempted to contact Quinn, “but Quinn did not respond to the deputies or come out of the residence.”

“Quinn was known to be the only adult in the home with his two children, with unknown weapons at that time. For the protection of the public and law enforcement, the Fremont/Dodge County Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was activated at 2:04 p.m.,” Weitzel stated in the press release. “ERU members responded to the scene. Lengthy attempts to contact, deescalate and negotiate with Quinn were unsuccessful.”

According to Weitzel, Quinn communicated with Fremont police negotiator Sgt. John Gieselman and alternately told authorities he would comply before he would, “become angry again at their attempts to take him into custody.”

“Quinn called and sent text messages to several individuals while in the residence, asking if officers wanted to ‘just shoot it out now,’” Weitzel added.

The standoff drew scores of spectators and onlookers, and because no streets were blocked off, motor vehicle traffic was allowed on both Bell Street and Fifth Street despite a police sniper team aiming a high-powered rifle at Quinn’s home across Bell Street.

At one point, a local grandfather named Jerry Smith confronted the police sniper and his observer, yelling at them that their actions were possibly endangering his grandchildren and alleged their presence could draw fire from the suspect to the area.

Smith also walked across Bell Street and approached the next door neighbor of Quinn, who was working in his yard as the standoff continued. Smith warned the man that police had a sniper rifle pointed at the home next to his and to be careful.

Once the incident ended, Weitzel said he had made the decision to not close Bell Street or other nearby streets because it was determined Quinn had no weapons and was not a danger to bystanders.

“We appreciate the patience from the surrounding neighborhood during this incident,” Weitzel, stated in the press release. “This outcome is exactly what we are hoping for, protecting the public, the children and law enforcement. Quinn will receive the help that he greatly needs, and no one was injured in the process."

Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff's Office were personnel from the Fremont Police Department, the Fremont Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and dispatchers at the Fremont/Dodge County 911 Center.