The Dodge County Attorney Office is experiencing an exodus of lawyers, as three of the five staff attorneys on the county payroll have announced their departures in the past four weeks, with one already leaving employment.

Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins, in her first term after being elected in November 2022, confirmed that one deputy attorney had already resigned and is no longer working in her office, and two other deputy attorneys have submitted their resignation letters to her, but are still on the job.

Micki Gilfry, who is the human resources manager for Dodge County in addition to her county clerk and elections manager duties, confirmed to the Tribune that three attorneys in the County Attorney Office had submitted letters of resignation since early June, with one of those three having left employment with the county as of June 16.

Neither Hopkins nor Gilfry would provide the names of the attorneys who resigned. In total, the county attorney office has six lawyers on staff, including Hopkins.

The Fremont Tribune has requested via a Nebraska Public Records Request the identities of the three deputy attorneys who have submitted resignation letters.

In a telephone interview about the departures on Friday, July 7, Hopkins stated that she had campaigned for the elected office on a platform of restoring integrity to the office, and noted staff changes are normal.

Hopkins said the departures are, “totally within the norm for a change of administration.”

“I have six total attorneys in this office. When the office is fully staffed, it is five deputy (attorneys) and me. I have five attorneys (right now) with two leaving within the next month. I am replacing the people who are leaving. I am expecting to have replacements in for the people who are leaving,” Hopkins said. “It is not unusual for there to be a change in administration in office, and as a result in change of leadership, there be a change in staff.”

Hopkins was elected in November 2022 and technically filled the office previously held by the prior-elected county attorney, Oliver Glass. Glass resigned in March 2021 after being charged with federal crimes. Glass is currently serving a nine-month prison sentence at U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth, in Kansas. He was replaced by acting county attorney Sara Sopinksi, who was aided during her tenure by former county attorney Paul Vaughan.

“When I ran for this office, one of the platforms I ran for this office on was to change the tone and the functioning of this office, and how it works. Having significant staff changes is not inconsistent with that goal,” Hopkins stressed.

Along with Hopkins, other publicly known lawyers in the county office include Duke Drouillard, Rachel Greifenkemp, Justin Bignell and Brianna McLarty. Sopinski, who was the acting Dodge County Attorney before Hopkins was sworn in on Jan. 5, worked her last day for the county on Jan. 4.

As of July 10, the Nebraska State Bar Association website lists only four lawyer employees in the Dodge County Attorney Office: Hopkins, Bignell, McLarty and Drouillard.

Attempts to contact the five deputy attorneys in the Dodge County Attorney Office have been unsuccessful.

When asked to provide the identities of the deputy attorneys who are leaving her office, Hopkins refused to name the three officials. Gilfry also declined to provide the names of the departing lawyers.

“I’m not going to comment publicly (on) internal personnel dealings,” Hopkins said. “These are internal personnel issues. I have not discussed with these people you are talking about anything in regard to such a thing (identifying them). I have not discussed with them anything related to them (and) putting their names in the paper and what they’re doing with their professional careers.”

A source in the Dodge County law enforcement community who has been granted anonymity by the Tribune contacted the newspaper, claiming that the three attorneys who were departing had allegedly done so as a group due to professional disagreements with Hopkins.

The source alleged local law enforcement officials had concerns that the departing attorneys and resulting lack of staff may cause disruptions to prosecutions of criminal suspects.

Hopkins adamantly denied those claims.

“As far as law enforcement, (they) have never reached out to me to express concern of any aspect of my office. I am managing my office. There is no regard to concerns about being able to adequately prosecute cases,” she stated in a telephone interview.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel said on June 23 he was not aware of the resignations of the three attorneys, but said in a telephone interview with the Tribune he would look into the issue and possibly comment at a later date. He stated he had a good working relationship with the County Attorney Office and Hopkins.

Bob Missel, chairman of the Dodge County Supervisors, said he does not oversee the County Attorney Office, and he noted that as of June 22, he was not aware of the resignations. Missel also expressed his support of Hopkins.

“Pam had not shared that with me (as of June 22), but I’m sure she will. That is a pretty big exodus, and absolutely, she will have to react quickly and fill those positions,” Missel said in a telephone interview. “The amount of work that office does, it requires that (six) amount of employees. Pam is the elected official, and she is the county attorney, and that is her office. (The supervisors) only interplay is her budget. Outside of that, it is her baby.”

Missel also said the departures were concerning, but that he believed Hopkins would act quickly to hire replacements and keep the work for the public flowing as required.

“Any time you have a disruption in staffing, it doesn’t affect one office – it affects the whole program…the courts and the support staff and the schedule of things. It is a concern, but I am confident Pam will address it,” Missel added. “I’ve been at this for a number of years, and when you get a new person that steps to the helm, and (the person) brings in a new culture, not everyone is on board or happy. I am confident she will recover, and that she will find some people to replace them. I am sorry to hear we lost some people.”

Hopkins stressed that the departures of the three deputy attorneys will not in any manner affect the prosecution of criminal suspects arrested and put forth to her office by local law enforcement personnel.

“I’m not going to discuss internal personnel issues, except to say, my office is going to continue to provide effective, ethical, efficient public safety services to Dodge County,” Hopkins said.