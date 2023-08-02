Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins is looking for highly qualified candidates for three vacant deputy county attorney jobs following the departure of the third lawyer from her office since mid-June.

As of July 31, the Dodge County Attorney Office is officially half-staffed with licensed lawyers, with only three attorneys employed. When fully staffed, the office has six attorneys.

According to an employee list provided to the Tribune by Dodge County Clerk Micki Gilfry, who is the county’s human resources manager, the only lawyer employees of the office as of Monday, July 31, were Hopkins and deputy county attorneys Duke Drouillard and Justin Bignell.

In an email to the Tribune on Tuesday, Hopkins said she and her colleagues are working hard to continue to do necessary work in prosecuting criminal suspects, and she also noted that she personally is working diligently to hire the most qualified and competent attorneys possible.

“My office currently has three well-qualified, full-time attorneys and several non-attorney support staff working diligently to continue to provide effective, ethical, and efficient prosecutions on behalf of the citizens of Dodge County and the State of Nebraska,” Hopkins wrote.

“While there have been several applicants for our child welfare and criminal prosecution attorney positions, this office continues to seek the most highly qualified candidates to become a part of our team,” she added.

On Friday, July 28, a “help wanted” advertisement was posted on job website Indeed.com seeking a juvenile court attorney in the Dodge County Attorney Office, with a salary listed of $80,000 to $90,000 per year.

Interested candidates, who meet all of the qualifications, can inquire for more information about open positions with Hopkins’ office by telephoning 402-727-2725.

Hopkins ran for the elected county attorney office on a platform of reform and instilling a higher ethical standard to the office and all employees.

Her election in 2022 officially closed the door on the era of disgraced former county attorney Oliver Glass, who is serving an almost nine-month federal prison sentence at U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth in Kansas.

Glass, who resigned as county attorney in March 2021, pleaded guilty in November 2022, to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. The guilty plea was a result of a plea bargain with U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors.

Federal officials, including undercover FBI agents, had conducted a several-months-long investigation of Glass and his efforts to coordinate with multiple local law enforcement officials a harassment and stalking campaign of the lover of his estranged wife.

Sara Sopinski took over as interim county attorney following Glass’ resignation, and she continued to hold the job until her resignation on Jan. 4, 2023, the day before Hopkins was sworn in as the new county attorney. Sopinski now works for the Sarpy County Attorney Office.

Since mid-June, deputy county attorneys Anthony Hernandez, Rachel Greifenkamp and Brianna McLarty have resigned their jobs and left employment of the county. Greifenkamp now works for the Sarpy County Attorney Office.

In a telephone interview about the departures on Friday, July 7, Hopkins stated that she had campaigned for the elected office on a platform of restoring integrity to the office, and noted staff changes are normal and, “totally within the norm for a change of administration.”

She also stated that she was planning to have new replacement deputy county attorneys hired soon.

“When I ran for this office, one of the platforms I ran for this office on was to change the tone and the functioning of this office, and how it works,” Hopkins said in July. “Having significant staff changes is not inconsistent with that goal.”