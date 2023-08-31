Local animal rights activist Rachel “Rae” Tuff and her mother, Theresa Macrander both entered a not guilty pleas on Aug. 18 to charges each are facing in Dodge County Court.

Tuff turned herself into sheriff’s office authorities and was arrested and briefly detained before posting bond in late July. A warrant for her arrest had been issued in late July as a result of a more than three-month investigation by the Fremont Police Department. Macrander also turned herself in the day after her daughter and was also released on bond.

Tuff is charged with suspicion of suspicion of theft of services, zero to $500, a Class II misdemeanor; and suspicion of violation of the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, a Class I misdemeanor. She pleaded not guilty to both allegations in a court filing made by her attorney.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26.

In an email to the Tribune on Aug. 30, Tuff stated that, “I did nothing wrong,” and she fully intends to fight the allegations.

Among the allegations was a report from the Fremont Police Department, which stated that the Nebraska Department of Agriculture had revoked Tuff’s state animal rescue operation license in September 2022.

Tuff’s arrest came after a several-month investigation conducted by the FPD, which was contacted by a dog rescue company in California that had been reportedly working with Tuff on several dog rescues and adoption efforts.

In a lengthy police report filed with court officials, former-Fremont Police officer Kelli Brown described the investigation which eventually led to the arrest warrant being issued for Tuff. Brown no longer works at the FPD, having taken a job with the Bellevue Police Department.

Brown wrote in her report that on April 24, 2023, she received a complaint from California-based Giselle’s Legacy dog rescue that alleged the organization had been working with Tuff to assist in the re-homing, adoption, care of and housing of dogs they had in their possession. Officials with the company alleged they had provided Tuff with several dogs to adopt out, and that she did not follow their procedures to have the animals adopted out, and that she had also kept one of the dogs for herself.

Tuff owns and operates Fremont Pets Alive as well as a sibling business, Grant’s Wishes Rescue, with assistance from her mother, Theresa Macrander.

Macrander was also charged in the case, although she faces only accusation—suspicion of violation of the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, a Class I misdemeanor. Macrander also pleaded not guilty.

Former FPD officer Boston has case continuedFormer Fremont Police Officer Payton L. Boston had his criminal case continued to 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, after his attorney asked for a continuance, which was granted by the court.

Boston, 31, has pleaded not guilty to three different criminal charges filed against him in Dodge County Court.

Boston, whose address is listed as being in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has hired defense attorney Steven M. Delaney, who appeared in court on Boston’s behalf on July 21 and entered his plea of not guilty to all three charges.

Boston was charged on July 11 with three Class I misdemeanor charges: suspicion of third degree domestic assault; and two separate counts of suspicion of child abuse.

Attempts to contact Boston for comment have been unsuccessful.

According to the court filings, Boston is accused of the following alleged criminal acts.

- Threatening an intimate partner in a menacing manner, the alleged victim a 33-year-old woman.

- Negligently cause or permit a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered his life or physical or mental health and did not result in serious bodily injury, the alleged victim a 7-year-old boy.

- Negligently cause or permit a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered his life or physical or mental health and did not result in serious bodily injury, the alleged victim a 5-year-old girl.

The Tribune does not identify by name alleged victims of domestic violence or child abuse.

Because of Boston is a former Fremont officer who at times possibly dealt with prosecutors from the Dodge County Attorney Office, a Lincoln-based State of Nebraska prosecutor was appointed to the case.

According to the citation filed with the court, the alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, inside a home in Fremont, and was investigated by officers with Troop A of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The former Fremont officer resigned from the department on April 24, 2023, weeks after he was arrested in Iowa for suspicion of DUI on April 2.

Boston pleaded guilty on July 12 to the Iowa charge — DUI, first offense — which is a serious misdemeanor in Iowa — and was sentenced by Iowa District 4 Court Judge Amy Zacharias to a suspended two-day county jail sentence in lieu of participation in the Iowa “Second Chances” program.