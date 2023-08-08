Dozens of area youth cuddled and coddled their show rabbits during Saturday’s rabbit show at the 2023 Dodge County Fair, gaining cheers and ribbons throughout the morning.

The rabbit show was one of many livestock shows during the fair, including two others on Saturday: the beef show and the 4-H livestock show.

Participants were eager to showcase their bunnies for the judge, who carefully and gently picked the furry creatures up to examine all aspects of their fur and body parts—seeming to focus most intently on stomachs of many bunnies.

Check back in the Tribune later this week for full results and winners from the assorted livestock competitions.