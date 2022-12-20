Dodge County sex offenders face challenges in registering

Convicted sex offenders in Fremont and Dodge County are required to register with law enforcement when they move, attend a new school or take a new job, however a recent incident at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the difficulties offenders face in complying with the law.

A local convicted sex offender — Ronald Eugene Teeslink Jr., 38, of Fremont — contacted the Fremont Tribune after his repeated efforts to comply with Nebraska’s sex offender registration requirements under his sentencing were unsuccessful.

Teeslink Jr. said he twice attempted to comply with the law on Friday, Dec. 16, after he was hired for a new job — one of the life actions many sex offenders are required to report to authorities. But each time he went to the sheriff’s office in Fremont, he was told he could not register because no staff were available to do the paperwork.

Dodge County Sheriff Robert “Bob” Reynolds verified Teeslink Jr.’s efforts to register, and said the only two deputies at the sheriff’s office who can complete the task under state law were not available when Teeslink Jr. came to his office.

“We were busy that afternoon, the two staff who are certified to do the task were on other assignments,” Reynolds explained.

Under Nebraska law, Reynolds said law enforcement staff who register and do paperwork for sex offenders must be trained in special classes and officially certified by the state. No other staff can do the registrations, he added, meaning the department only offers the service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“You have to be trained by the state,” Reynolds said. “There are times where there is nobody available to do it. We just don’t have the number of people trained to do it to staff it full-time.”

According to the State of Nebraska’s sex offender registration website — available to the public — there are a total of 78 registered sex offenders residing within Fremont City limits. In Dodge County, there are 98 total registered sex offenders according to the website.

Under Nebraska state law, convicted sex offenders can be sentenced to either 15 years or 25 years of mandatory sex offender registration. Some have lifetime registration requirements.

The process requires convicted sex offenders to update their home residential address with the county sheriff as well as any enrollment in an educational institution or when they get a new job. The time window to comply is three days from any of the life actions.

Facing a possible 10-year prison sentence for failure to register, Teeslink Jr. contacted the Tribune to report his story and plight. He said he was previously arrested and convicted for failure to register his sex offender status is 2004, and is adamant in his efforts to follow the law and comply with his sentence.

Now 38, Teeslink Jr. was convicted on Sept. 23, 2002, at age 17 for felony attempted sexual assault in the first degree of an adult victim. He was sentenced to incarceration in a penal facility for two years and eight months. Following his release, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to one year and four months of incarceration in 2004.

“I don’t want to get busted for non-registering,” Teeslink Jr. said in a telephone interview. “I might lose my job. And when I say penalized, I mean both losing my job and going to jail.”

Teeslink Jr. agreed to have his name used in this article, saying he is committed to following the law and does not want to be arrested for failure to register because of a lack of staff at the sheriff’s office.

He said he relocated to a new residence in Fremont two weeks earlier, for which he registered according to state data, but now that he has a new job, he needed to register that with officials, but was rejected. He said in his opinion, he should not be penalized for failure to register due to no staff being available to do the task.

Reynolds, who said he is aware of Teeslink Jr. and was briefed by sheriff’s office staff on his two visits to the office and attempts to register, said convicted sex offenders who try to register at his office, but cannot due to staffing shortages will be given the benefit of the doubt.

“Due to us not being here, (Teeslink Jr.) is not in danger of being arrested,” Reynolds said. “If he comes back next week, we’ll register him. I can understand his concern, not wanting to go back to prison. We like to take the (sex offender registrations) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.”

Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski said in a telephone call that she is aware of some instances of convicted sex offenders being thwarted in their efforts to register as required by law due to staffing issues at the sheriff’s office.

“This has come up before, and the sheriff has been honest about this,” Sopinski said. “They usually will not send us paperwork if they are aware someone is trying to register and following the requirements.”

Sopinski said her office and law enforcement are mainly focused on convicted sex offenders trying to hide or avoid registering as required by their sentence. She also said there is a complex web of reporting requirements for various sex offenders.

“If someone is actively trying to register, then that won’t be charged as a violation,” Sopinksi said. “If someone is attempting to register, it is not going to come up in court. The cases we are prosecuting are when a registered sex offender is actively trying to avoid registering.”

Reynolds said any convicted sex offender attempting to register required information or changes in their residence, school status or employment should do their best to be proactive and come to the sheriff’s office during the normal hours the two staff are there.