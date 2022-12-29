 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dodge sheriff's officials arrest Wisner man

  • Updated
  • 0
jelinek 2

Tyler Jelinek, 28, of Wisner.

 Courtesy Dodge County Jail

According to a press release, Dodge County sheriff's officials arrested a Wisner man on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a variety of alleged charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

At about 8:30 p.m., Dec. 27, a Dodge County deputy stopped a vehicle for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Dodge County Road 24 and Ddge County Road S.

Sheriff's officials stated in the release, that the male driver, "became uncooperative. It was determined that the driver was attempting to conceal items on his person, and a struggle ensued."

As a result of the traffic stop, Tyler Jelinek, 28, of Wisner was arrested and booked into the Dodge County Jail on the following alleged charges: suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News