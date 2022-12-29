Dodge sheriff's officials arrest Wisner man

According to a press release, Dodge County sheriff's officials arrested a Wisner man on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a variety of alleged charges.

At about 8:30 p.m., Dec. 27, a Dodge County deputy stopped a vehicle for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Dodge County Road 24 and Ddge County Road S.

Sheriff's officials stated in the release, that the male driver, "became uncooperative. It was determined that the driver was attempting to conceal items on his person, and a struggle ensued."

As a result of the traffic stop, Tyler Jelinek, 28, of Wisner was arrested and booked into the Dodge County Jail on the following alleged charges: suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.