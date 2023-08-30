Funeral services for Dorothy Miller were held Aug. 22, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away August 18, 2023, at Prairie Meadows in Omaha, at the age of 88.

Dorothy E. was born to Elmer and Karen (Jensen) Georgesen on Feb. 16, 1935, rural Homer.

Dorothy called Tekamah her hometown. She worked as a teacher and taught school for 30 years. She taught in a one-room country schoolhouse for several years, before moving to Oakland where she taught until retirement.

On June 1, 1958, Dorothy was married to Earl Miller. To this union were born four children: Jeanne, Dan, Bill, and Angela.

She enjoy sewing, watching movies, visiting with family, and playing the piano. She really liked to play card games and rolling dice. Holiday celebrations were very important to Dorothy, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Over the years she enjoyed going camping, vacationing with family, especially the two trips to Colorado. Dorothy liked to listen to all kinds of music, watching Husker Football games and reading Reader’s Digest.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl: her parents; siblings: Kathy Georgesen and Marian Hayes; son, Bill Miller.

She is survived by her children: Jeanne (Jeff) Westeman of Wichita, Kansas, Dan (Denise) Miller of Omaha, Angela (John) Neil of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren: Melissa (Justin) Ritonya, John (Pilar) Kinney, Corinne Westeman, Zachary Ward, Emily Ward, Robert Miller, Jennifer Neil, John Neil; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Boyd (Janean) Georgesen; sister, Maxin Georgesen.

Memorials may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.