Doug Backens: Dodge County Supervisor 7th District Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: I was born in Omaha, and have lived in Fremont for 57 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I have been married to my beautiful wife Angie for 36 years. We have raised our three kids in Fremont. My oldest son Dustin is a newlywed to his wife Jordan. My daughter Rylee is married to her husband Charlie for six years with two sons and a daughter. My youngest son Camden enjoys working and friends.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Business owner and Dodge County supervisor.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am seeking re-election for the District 7 seat to continue serving the citizens of Dodge County. I decided to run for the county board for a second term because I enjoy helping and working with people. I want to stay involved in the community, the opportunity to meet more people, and to serve the people of Dodge County.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have been involved in the community as a volunteer firefighter for Fremont Volunteers for five years, then served five years as a Fremont Rural Firefighter, before getting hired full time at the Fremont Fire Department which I worked to gain the rank of lieutenant for 25 years before retirement. I have been a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 35 years. I have also been a member of the Fremont Firefighters Local 1015, Fremont Firefighters historical society, Barnard Park Historical Society and Delta Waterfowl.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I believe I am a good communicator and am willing to listen to people. Being involved in the fire service and operating family businesses for several years with strong leadership skills, I know how to operate within a budget, control spending wisely while making things better. Over the past four years, I have gained experience and knowledge serving the citizens that I believe ensures that I am qualified to again serve on the board.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: I believe the top two issues that need to be addressed are transparency and accessibility of county information. Over the past several years it has come to my attention that Dodge County has had issues with ensuring the citizens know what is going on. That is one issue that I would like to ensure gets better with my time on the board. I will work on it by being informed on what is happening in county offices, holding elected officials to a high standard, and making sure that the public is aware of county government operations. If elected, I will continue to work hard on the technology committee to make county information accessible for all who would like to access it.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: I believe Dodge County could help to get involvement from citizens on the township boards. Right now, there are several vacancies, so the County must fill the void if the positions aren’t filled. I think that Dodge County could do more to solicit, advertise and help to fill those positions.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: The most adventurous things that I have done is reverse bungee jumping and zip-lining. I have also been scuba diving in several different locations with clear water, along with local lakes and ponds that are not so clear water, mostly with the fire service. The most recent adventurous thing that I have ever done, is white water rafting with my son, Camden.