A local man suffered unknown injuries and was later cited for suspicion of DUI on Sunday, May 21, after he hit the Ludvigsen Mortuary stone sign on 23rd Street and flipped his pick-up truck.

Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said at about 5:50 p.m., Sunday, May 21, police officers responded to the 2300 block of North Hancock Street, just to the south of 23rd Street, “in regards to a vehicle rollover.”

“An investigation was conducted and the driver was transported to the hospital,” Bottorff stated in an email to media outlets.

Bottorff identified the driver as Ethan M. Frazier, 22, of Fremont, and stated in a press release that Frazier was cited for suspicion of alleged DUI – alcohol, breathe/inhale/drink/certain compounds; suspicion of reckless driving; no valid registration; and alleged no proof of insurance.

Jon Ludvigsen, owner of Ludvigsen Mortuary, said the driver hit his business sign in front of the funeral home, destroying the massive stone and steel sign.

“Yes, it was our sign (the driver hit). I was in the building, but not in the front area. I just heard a boom and went outside and saw (the accident),” Ludvigsen said.

Ludvigsen said the driver of the pick-up truck was trapped inside the overturned vehicle, and that he offered verbal support and comfort to the man in the minutes before Fremont Fire Department EMS officials and police arrived on scene.

Although the man was charged with suspicion of alleged DUI, Ludvigsen said he did not see any signs of alcohol in the vehicle.

“I saw no beer cans. I don’t know what happened,” he added. “If the sign wasn’t there, who knows where he would have gone. He could have maybe hit the bowling alley. The sign probably stopped him from going farther.”

The sign in front of the mortuary is now a pile of twisted metal and stone rubble, which Ludvigsen said he hopes to have repaired and reconstructed as soon as possible. He has sought an estimate for the repairs from Fremont-based Clear Image.

“Clear Image is going to work on it. We don’t want it to be an eyesore,” Ludvigsen added. “The sooner we repair it the better. People driving on 23rd (street) could look at it and be distracted from the road in front of them.”