An unidentified driver was killed on Friday, April 14, after the person reportedly hit a cow and then a tree in Saunders County.
According to a press release from Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg, the accident occurred before 5:14 a.m., Friday, April 14, on Nebraska Highway 79 between county roads E and F roughly 3 miles north of Valparaiso.
A passerby contacted 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers to report the incident.
“During the investigation of the accident, it was determined a 2006 Buick Rendezvous had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. After striking the cow, the Buick left the roadway then impacted a tree,” Lichtenberg stated in the press release. “The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified as the investigation is still ongoing. At this time, there are no known witnesses to the accident."
Citizens who may have seen the accident or have any information are asked to contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000. Staff from Valparaiso Fire and Rescue assisted sheriff’s officials at the scene.