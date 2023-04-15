“During the investigation of the accident, it was determined a 2006 Buick Rendezvous had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. After striking the cow, the Buick left the roadway then impacted a tree,” Lichtenberg stated in the press release. “The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified as the investigation is still ongoing. At this time, there are no known witnesses to the accident."