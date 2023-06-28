A 27-year-old woman was transported via LifeNet helicopter Monday to Nebraska Medical Center after apparently driving her car off U.S. Highway 275 just south of the Military Avenue interchange.

According to an email from Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff, at about 8:25 p.m., Monday, June 26, police officers responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident in the Johnson Park.

“The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Jade E. Tilton of Omaha, was flown to UNMC,” Bottorff wrote. “An accident reconstruction team responded to the scene and it remains under investigation.”

Based on the position of the car, and comments from bystanders, Tilton reportedly was traveling south on U.S. Highway 275 when, for unknown reasons, she apparently drove off the highway, traveling down the embankment and coming to a stop near the city’s disc golf course and the nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Multiple law enforcement personnel responded to the accident, including the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. An ambulance from the Fremont Fire Department also responded, with EMTs providing medical care to Tilton before she was loaded into the LifeNet helicopter.

Lt. Jeremy Thorson of Troop A of the Nebraska State Patrol said NSP investigators were requested at the scene to map the accident so that the Fremont Police Department could finish the investigation into the crash.