The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education had a quick, but fruitful, meeting on Monday, July 10, approving a string of items including updates to the parent-student handbooks for the four levels of campuses in the district and the handbooks for the three different classes of employees.

Grading changes OK’d

The board unanimously approved changes to the district’s grading and promotion policy at Fremont High School, with some classes removed from weighted grading.

Dual enrollment classes hosted at either Metropolitan Community College or Midland University will no longer be given additional credit toward a student’s GPA. Among those classes removed were: music appreciation, business economics, Honors German 5, Honors Spanish 5, English I and II, public speaking and introduction to sociology.

Board policy changes approved

The board also unanimously approved 16 changes or amendments to Board of Education policies, most of which were prompted by recently approved legislation in the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature.

Kevin Eairleywine, the district’s executive director of human resources and elementary operations, provided the six board members with a list of the 16 changed or new policies and comparison to older policies.

“We talked to our administrative teams at each building about the legislation. This just starts the process … it gets it moving,” he said. “It is a monumental task to go through these.”

Among the policies affected are rules and guidelines on outside student groups using district facilities; the ban on carrying concealed weapons on school district property; and policies regarding students who may suffer seizures while on district property.

Handbooks changes OK’d

Changes, edits and updates to a range of handbooks used in Fremont Public Schools were also OK’d on Monday night.

The handbooks which were updated include: the employee handbooks for certified staff, classified district staff and substitute teachers; and the parent-student handbooks for all district elementary schools, the Johnson Crossing Academic Center, the Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School.