Memorial services for Ed Loftis will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Alder Grove United Methodist Church in rural Craig. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery. A visitation is set for Thursday, August 24, 2023, 5-7 p.m., at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. A Craig native, Loftis passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, at the age of 63.

Edwin Guy, fondly known as Ed, was born to Robert Parke Loftis and Veda Joyce (Reinert) Loftis, on Aug. 3, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ed was one of two students in his class at the Alder Grove District 21 country school, a two-room school house two miles from his house. He then transferred to Oakland-Craig and graduated in 1978. During these years his heart became divided between accounting and hogs.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska with a BA in business administration (emphasis in accounting), Ed moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, to work for Conoco/ ConocoPhillips for 33 years. He held various accounting positions in the comptroller’s and tax departments. His work had the family moving several times, including to Texas; Alberta, Canada; and then back to Oklahoma—but his heart was always in Nebraska.

After retirement, Ed returned to his childhood farm in Craig and raised Berkshire hogs.

During their years in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Ed was an active member at the Bartlesville Presbyterian Church where he served as trustee and worked the audio and video for Sunday services.

Ed loved vacationing with his family. Camping when the kids were young morphed to camping on the high seas in later years, also known as cruising. Ed was a loyal Huskers fan and enjoyed their season tickets. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and doing virtual game nights with his kids and grandkids.

Since returning to the area in retirement, Ed was an active member of the Alder Grove United Methodist Church where he was baptized and confirmed serving as the treasurer to the church and parish. He also was active in his community, serving as the treasurer of the Craig Community Foundation and in supporting the local youth in agriculture.

Ed is survived by his wife Tammy and three children, Anne (Joseph) Frana, Amber (AJ) Fallgren, and Darrin (Liz) Loftis; seven grandchildren: Eden, Eli, Grace, and James Frana, Owen Tupper, Elsie and Bentley Loftis; siblings, Gary (Sharon) Loftis, Cindy (Tim) Jensen, and Steve (Mary) Loftis; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Veda Loftis.

Memorials are suggested to Alder Grove United Methodist Church, 181 County Road 21, Craig, NE 68019; or Craig Community Foundation, % Henry Unwin, 1790 County Road H, Craig, NE 68019.

Pelan Funeral services is in charge of the arrangements.