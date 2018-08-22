The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Charles Folsom, 90, of Fremont.
Fremont Police are looking for Folsom described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald.
Folsom was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.
He currently has a sling on his right arm and drives a 2006 gray Chevrolet Equinox with Nebraska license plate number 5-B2344.
Folsom was last seen in Fremont at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Fremont Police immediately at 402-727-2677.
For more information visit the website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema