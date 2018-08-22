Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Chuck Folsom is missing
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Charles Folsom, 90, of Fremont. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Fremont Police immediately at 402-727-2677.

Fremont Police are looking for Folsom described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald.

Folsom was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.

He currently has a sling on his right arm and drives a 2006 gray Chevrolet Equinox with Nebraska license plate number 5-B2344.

Folsom was last seen in Fremont at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Fremont Police immediately at 402-727-2677.

For more information visit the website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema

