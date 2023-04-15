Editor’s Note: This is one in an occasional, ongoing series of articles exploring the mental health, outreach and behavioral support efforts to aid students at Fremont Public Schools.

With educators seeing an increase in students’ mental health needs and how this affects their school success, the Tribune talked with three leading Fremont Public Schools administrators to learn about a Multi-Tiered System of Support used in the past decade.

The Tribune’s news team decided to explore the mental health needs and behavioral interventions of students in the district in mid-February, after principals from several Fremont Public Schools campuses gave their campus status reports to the FPS Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 13.

That night, the principals at Fremont High School, Milliken Park Elementary School and Bell Field Elementary School all provided their regular updates of campus activities, statistics and how they are meeting goals set by the district.

One common theme among those campus updates on Feb. 13 from Myron Sikora, FHS; Chris Raasch, principal of Bell Field; and Susan Farkas, principal of Milliken Park was the mental health needs of children and challenges facing students.

In subsequent FPS Board of Education meetings in March and April, principals from other district campuses have given their reports to board members, echoing much of what the three principals detailed on Feb. 13 – that mental health needs are increasing.

That mental health element, district officials have said, includes a need for a focus on the “whole student,” a process which involves identifying problematic issues from a student’s personal life that impacts their success in school.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, Farkas was candid about the issues she faces as a principal.

“Our students are dealing with anger, sadness, mental health issues, parents (being) deported, parents (being) incarcerated, parent death, ADHD, family difficulties, trauma and significant behaviors (and) violent outbursts,” Farkas wrote in her report to board leaders.

Sikora reported to district officials that other school staff are increasingly seeing, “students exposed to trauma at home.”

“We have continued to see an increase in the number of students reporting struggles at home, adolescent trauma and under or undiagnosed mental health issues,” Sikora wrote in his report.

Sikora said the high school has utilized outside therapists for counseling for 90 students per week, and FHS school social worker Shayla Linn, “works with students and families to connect them with mental health supports and other outside resources.”

On April 11, Johnson Crossing Academic Center Principal Brent Harrill also explain his campus and the challenges faced by administrators and teachers. Among those were a six-fold increase in the number of students seeking mental health therapy from 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school years, as well as a chronic absenteeism rate of more than 23%.

Those challenges have led district leaders down a path which will see more emotional support and mental health care offerings beginning in spring 2023 at the high school with a program called SSET, or Supporting Students Exposed to Trauma, which will allow school social workers and guidance counselors will receive training to improve mental health outcomes and care.

District has large “at risk” population

The Fremont Tribune interviewed FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard; Kate Heineman, district executive director of teaching and learning; and Joel Kerkman, director of district special education, about the FPS’s use of the “multi-tiered systems of support method” to handle student wellbeing and discipline in a new manner.

Kerkman said part of the reason the district has opted for the MTSS model with the three tiers of support is because administrators are acutely aware of the demographics of the district and resulting needs from those snapshots of students’ personal lives.

In the campus progress reports to the Board of Education, principals include a range of data on students, including breakdowns of family structures – if a student has two parents, one parent, or may be in an alternate situation such as residing with a non-parental relative; the number of students involved in therapy or in need of social worker assistance; and survey results on parental involvement and other issues, such as trusting in adult figures.

“Before we even got to this point, and we started through some other mental health grants in 2020, we were aware of the needs of our students. We have a lot of at-risk students in our schools. We know their living situations, we know what they’re coming into school with because they share that (information),” Kerkman said.

“We’ve had a lot of professional development, so we could help teachers implement trauma-informed methods in the class, to help students. Also, we helped build capacity of teachers to help build support for students experiencing trauma. Teachers, counselors and administrators were trained to give specific intervention-based methods, such as SSET. That is Supporting Students Exposed to Trauma,” Kerkman added. “That is a small-group intervention that goes approximately 10 weeks. They involve the parents in that, too.”

Kerkman said parents of students suffering from trauma have been very receptive to the assorted programs and interventions designed to help students facing challenges in mental health, home or community trauma and behavior issues that may blossom from those factors.

FPS campuses and administrators utilize the three-tiered Multi-Tiered System of Support model, which features the lowest tier – Tier 1 – for most students; the mid-tier – Tier 2 – which is about 10-15% of students who need more attention and collaboration; and the most intensive level – Tier 3 – which is about 1-3% of students.

The tiered model ranges in intensity for students from more informal practices and monitoring to more intensive plans where teachers, counselors and others have many more interactions and meetings with students and often engage in mentor plans. Involved in the process are teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, social workers and even — if needed — outside the district therapists and mental health professionals.

Heineman said teacher involvement in MTSS is crucial, and the district has worked diligently to train teachers and get them the tools needed to help students with any manner of needs — be in therapy assistance, social worker aid or in trying to rectify behavior issues.

“For teachers, Tier 1 is basically about building relationships with every student in your classroom and continuing to establish that as the year goes on, or the semester goes on if you’re at the high school level. All of those build strong relationships to make the foundation successful,” Heineman explained. “The grants (the district has received) has provided us with support for additional learning for our teachers in trauma-informed practices, or recognizing adverse child experiences, so we could kind of really make good, informed recommendations. So if a teacher comes to the Tier 2 or Tier 3 administrative team and says, ‘I’m really concerned about this student because this is what I am also seeing,’ then they have that awareness as to what to do next.”

Heineman and Kerkman said outside grant funding has allowed the district to provide additional, important mental health training and seminars — sessions which have bolstered the knowledge needed to identify students in need, assess what may help the student and direct them to the correct resources within the district, they said.

“(One) was a full-day of mental health training. It focused on how to identify signs of mental health issues in students. How do you talk to them if they come up to you and say, ‘this is what I am going through.’ It is kind of like mental health first aid … ’how do I respond’ and ‘how do I make that student feel’ when students reach out,” Kerkman added. “That gives the teachers the map of, where do I go, who is on my building team, what are the next steps.”

Each FPS campus has MTSS teams

Heineman discussed the team make-up, stressing how crucial teamwork is and also the collaborative efforts needed to provide care and support at all levels for students.

“Having that (team system) in place, teachers have the tools in place at the Tier 1 level to recognize what is next and the system is in place at each of our buildings as to what that next level is,” she said. “MTSS is built on shared leadership. That is the idea behind it. It is driven by your needs and your community and your complexities, whatever they may be so you can adapt it and change it as times require. That is why were able to adjust successfully to the flood (of 2019) and the pandemic.”

Each school in the FPS footprint has a Tier 1 team as well as a Tier 2/3 team, Heineman explained.

“Every building has a Tier 1 team. That is very heavily comprised of teachers, classroom teachers, building administration, counselors. Then, every building also has a Tier 2/3 team, which becomes more of a specialized team,” she said. “(Tier 2/3) has teachers on it, but also includes special education personnel, your counselors and psychologists. It includes social workers and administrators, speech-language pathologists, literacy coordinators. Each building has one of those two teams.”

Beyond the campus-level teams, Heineman said there are also district-level teams for each tier.

“That is kind of the hub, where we keep the system rolling and dealing with needs in the individual buildings. In FPS, some of our schools began dealing with the state of Nebraska (with tier models) in its very infant stage. As it continued to evolve and become more evidence-based, and find more and more successes with (the model) across the country, then you started to see the School Climate Grants be offered through the U.S. Department of Educations,” Heineman added.

“Then you really saw it ramp up from there. MTSS also became a big emphasis in the last 10 years. It has really become the model for all things behavior, academic and support,” she said. “It has become an all-encompassing model to recognize the whole child, a whole person, rather than separating the child into academic (person) separate from behavior or separate from outside needs.”