The Fremont City Council approved on Feb. 28 paying more than double what was expected for the engineering costs for the Bell Street Viaduct bridge repair project.

In a unanimous 8-0 vote, the council approved paying Speece Lewis Engineers an additional $165,375 for engineering services related to the design and construction of the Bell Street Viaduct Rehabilitation project.

The cost increase came after Speece officials determined more work than expected is needed on the critical bridge in the south side of the city that spans Union Pacific railroad tracks. The additional repair work will require more engineering and planning documents and work, leading to the city paying a total of be $316,088.16 in costs.

Justin Zetterman, interim director of public works for the city, explained the cost hike to council.

“It is kind of resulting from two different things. The main thing is the number of hours (worked). When it was scoped out, we had no design work to base the construction on. It was estimated at 12 weeks to get this done. It will be at least double that time,” he said. “There will be considerably more on-site inspection and construction. We do not have the manpower nor the structural knowledge of issues to do that. We will be relying on their expertise.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan asked Zetterman for more information on the issue.

“I have no doubt this is necessary, but how did this viaduct get so bad,” Vaughan asked. “How did we not notice this was deteriorating at such a rate?”

Zetterman offered up what he knew about the repairs and the history of the structure in response.

“Bi-annual inspections are done on all structures. I don’t know when this was first noticed. I don’t know if doing it five years ago would have made it any different,” Zetterman replied. “We still have to lift this bridge up. You have to lift up a bridge, slide it over and repair the abutments.”

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem asked why the bridge is deteriorating.

Zetterman said the as the sun warms the bridge, the materials it is made of expand and that repetitive physics and geologic process causes the bridge to slide off its abutments.

“The majority of it is construction and inspection (costs). It is for engineering,” Zetterman said, adding that the construction is now expected to last seven months, not six as originally expected. “It is a critical piece of infrastructure.”

The project’s exact start date is not yet known, but city officials have said in past interviews that it should begin in spring of 2023. The construction will lead to the full closure of the bridge for the entire project.

According to a staff report on the issue prepared by Zetterman, the extra costs were added after engineers discovered the project more complicated and would require considerably more construction time than was originally estimated.

A second agenda item related to the Bell Street viaduct was also approved in an 8-0 vote on Feb. 28, which will see the city pay Union Pacific Railroad $25,000 so the company can review the Bell Street Viaduct repair plans. The bridges goes over UP railroad tracks on the south side of Fremont.

Resolution 2023-045 is, “to enter into an agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad for their management and review of the Bell Street Viaduct Rehabilitation project.