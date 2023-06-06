The Fremont City Council OK’d an extra $136,100 in fees to be paid for an existing engineering contract during their May 30 meeting, a move which will allow design plans for a potential new multi-department building to be completed.

The construction of the building has yet to be approved, but city officials said they need the finished engineering plans in order to examine the costs of a potential new structure and figure out how to pay for it in the event a decision needs to be made in the future.

The approval — in a 7-1 vote from the council — allows JEO Consulting Group officials to complete and finalize architectural and engineering designs for a proposed Multi-Department Building, a structure which would theoretically house the city’s Streets Department, Parks Department and the soon-to-be created Fleet Management Department.

Robust debate ensued amongst council members before the vote to approve the extra funds, as both Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis and Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren expressed their worries about the costs of facilities.

Earlier in the May 30 meeting, council members had been informed of the need for two new fire stations that would cost the city more than $24 million.

“It is really hard to go forward with this when our police station is in shambles and the fire department needs two new stations,” Ellis said. “I don’t see how we go forward with this when our fire station and police station are in need. I am not trying to downplay your needs.”

Ellis later asked the issue be continued to a future meeting, but that was denied so he voted no on the extra costs.

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem also voiced her concerns, saying, “We have three major projects being requested,” for funding.

Former council member Brad Yerger also chimed in on the project, stating that he is worried about what in his opinion is deficient capital projects planning in the city’s annual budgeting process.

“Do we need this maintenance building,” Yerger asked. “We can’t build it all.”

Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders attempted to allay fears about the assorted projects and their costs by telling the council and members of the public that funding for the multi-department facility is different than from the funds used for the police station and fire station plans and construction.

“The funding for this building is different than the police and fire buildings. It will be paid for in part by gas tax, some general funds and utility funds,” Sanders explained. “We are not asking you to put one need above another. These are just all the needs across all the organizations.”

The planning for the new multi-department structure officially began in August 2022 when the city council approved a $625,700 initial contract with JEO, but Fremont Public Works Director Justin Zetterman told the council, that cost increased as the design of the proposed facility changed.

A city staff report on the project included many details, and an explanation of the rise in engineering costs. At the moment, the designers have only provided conceptual designs, not an official and actionable engineering plan to base construction on, Zetterman noted.

“Following the gathering of this information, JEO and City (and) Department of Utilities staff went through design iterations to determine the optimal size for the new building. The initial efforts involved trying to layout a building that could house all necessary vehicles in a climate-controlled space and to provide space to expand the number of mechanics working the Fleet Management Department at some point in the future,” officials stated in the staff report.

However, the initial proposed structure was more than 70,000 square feet in size on main floor, and had an estimated cost of $24 million. Zetterman, as well as city Utilities Manager Jeff Shanahan, told the council on May 30 that the initial cost was too high, so they told engineers to examine ways to make it smaller in size, but still fit the needs at a lesser cost to the city.

“The building was reduced in size to the point that the vehicular needs of the plowing equipment could still be met, recognizing that drive aisles could be used on these particular days and all vehicles would not need specific parking spaces,” officials stated in the report. “The preliminary drawings provided show a site with multiple outbuildings which have been deemed too expensive to add to the site at this time. Along with an increase in the size of the building, vertical construction prices have been greatly affected by recent inflation. The updated estimate for the cost of the building and site work is now $16.5 million.”

If the city council eventually does approve the construction of the new facility, the bidding possibly could occur in early 2024. Then, if all goes according to the planned timeline, officials stated in the staff report that, “Construction would be then completed in 2026 based upon an estimated 18-month construction schedule.”

With the approval of an extra $136,100, the new contract total paid to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., rose to $761,800.

“There is no obligation to proceed forward with construction of the building based upon the work in this contract,” officials stated in the staff report. “The current two-year Capital Improvement Plan for 2022/2023 included $8 million for this project.”

During the debate over the added funds to the JEO contract, Mayor Joey Spellerberg told the council and public that the reality facing city leaders is, “there are a lot of needs in the city.”

“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road,” Spellerberg said of potential projects. “We need to know how much this is going to cost us. We need to continue this and have a cost.”