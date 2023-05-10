Fremont police and officials from the Fremont Public Schools investigated on Wednesday a false and “vague” threat that was posted on social media believed to be pertaining to a local school.

According to a press release from the FPS administrative staff, there was little information included in the alleged threat.

“Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department were alerted to a potential school threat (Wednesday) morning,” district officials stated in the press release. “The vague threat was shared via social media and reported to a school employee, who immediately contacted the Fremont Police Department.”

In the press release, district officials said police officials, “tracked the social media posting to an out-of-state relative of a Fremont family who shared the information they saw on social media in their community.”

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said in the release, “FPS and FPD take any and all threats and reports of threats seriously and appreciate the due diligence of community members in reporting.

“At no time were Fremont schools, school students or employees identified in the threat,” Shepard stated in the email. “The message remains the same: if you see something, say something if you know something, tell an adult and report it to authorities immediately.”

In an email to the Tribune, Shepard said the incident may have been a random threat from the Las Vegas area.

"No one was evacuated or placed in lockdown. (It was) very vague and non-descript. My understanding was that it was determined to be a repost from another state," Shepard said in the email.

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff stated in the press release that fake threats are against the law and also burden law enforcement from real crimes.

“Individuals making erroneous threats face being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These types of investigations tie up valuable public safety resources,” Bottorff stated in the release.

No other information was available about the incident.

The incident is the second fake threat probed by district officials and police since February.

A fake 9-1-1 “swatting” call reporting a non-existent school shooting claim was reported to the Fremont and Dodge County emergency dispatch center on Thursday morning, March 2, but officials quickly realized it was fake.

The fake call in Fremont was similar to many others that were made to schools across Nebraska on Thursday, including in Columbus and Omaha, among other districts.