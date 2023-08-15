It’s going to be different.

two of the three fall sports offered at Tekamah-Herman experienced coaching changes over the past year. The football and volleyball teams both have had new leadership through summer workouts.

Brandon Jansen takes over the football team after spending the last nine years as an assistant coach at Columbus High.

Jansen said the first order of business for the 27 players he has in camp has been instilling a belief system in one another.

He said a good example is the season’s first game Aug. 17 when they host last year’s Class C2 state runner-up, Hartington Cedar Catholic.

“As coaches, we know we can go toe-to-toe with them, but the kids have to believe it,” he said. “You have to build from within. The more they buy in, the more they believe in one another, the more success we’ll have,”

The Tigers get their public debut at the annual sports drink scrimmage set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at Tiger Stadium. Jansen said a scrimmage held last Saturday will tell the coaching staff a lot about the team.

“The 27 we have are excited as can be to be playing football,” he said. “That shows up in practice and it’s great to see.”

Among the 27 are only four seniors: Reece Williams, Isaac Ruwe, Omar Pintor and Easton Meisenbach. Williams, a rangy wide receiver who caught 14 passes for 330 yards and five TDs—all were team highs—was a first team all-district choice a year ago. Ruwe was an honorable mention selection after leading the team with 344 yards in kick returns and a team-high 390 all-purpose yards. He also posted 54 tackles on defense, pulled in two of the team’s five interceptions, recovered two fumbles and forced another and blocked a punt.

But despite only four seniors, the Tigers have several underclassmen who have seen a lot of field time.

Because of that experience level, Jansen said he expects to showcase a more well-oiled machine by Thursday.

“I think people will see the opportunity for every kid to get in there,” he said. “We’re not changing a whole lot of things. We’re still running with two backs, still playing an odd front in a 3-5 defense.”

He said the thing he’s expecting most is intensity.

Following the opener against Cedar Catholic, the Tigers get their longest road trip of the season the next week, trekking to Seward County to take on another state qualifier from a year ago, Centennial High School.

Ponca visits Tiger Stadium before the Tigers hit the road again, this time to Malcolm. They open District 3 play Sept. 22 at North Bend before hosting back-to-back home games against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Oakland-Craig. A trip to Fremont to take on Archbishop Bergan completes the district slate. The regular season ends the next week when Yutan comes to town.

Volleyball

Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team also has new leadership. Cayle Klein, an assistant last year, stepped up to the head coaching role. She takes over for Manni Belfrage who stepped down after last season to devote more time to her family.

“Manni has been super helpful in preparing me for this,” Klein said.

She added that her staff, Cami Gregerson, a staff member last year, and newcomer Anna Wakehouse, an all-conference volleyball player during her diverse athletic career at Tekamah-Herman both are passionate about the game and that’s been showing up in practice.

Klein has 14 girls in camp, including seniors Preslee Hansen, Donnie Seeley and Kiera Pensyl. Hansen was an honorable mention all-conference selection a year ago after posting a team-high 274 digs while adding 37 ace serves, 125 kills, three blocks and 18 set assists.

Seeley spent most of her time as the team’s libero last year, recording Playing on the right side, Pensyl added 69 kills and 250 digs.

“All three of them are great leaders,” Klein said. It’s nice to have seniors who take charge.

“I started coaching with them when they were in seventh grade, so it’s nice to be able to come full circle with them.”

Also back for the Tigers are junior Taryn Sheets who was second on the squad with 138 kills and led the Tigers with 17.5 blocks, and sophomore Emily Stansberry who added 133 kills and 16.5 blocks.

Klein said attitude and effort will be the hallmarks of this year’s squad.

“We talk a lot about roles,,” she said. “We’ve been concentrating on getting the girls to know their roles and buying into them because we need everybody.”

A public scrimmage Thursday night and an Aug. 21 jamboree contest at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder will help the team prepares for its season opener Aug. 24 when Lyons-Decatur visits the Tiger gym.

Jamborees are a fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame and do not count toward regular season records, wildcard points or team statistics.

A week-long break follows the opener, giving the Tigers time to refine their game before they venture into tournament play Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, taking part in the Jean Groth Classic, hosted by Wisner-Pilger.

The Tigers aren’t home again until Sept. 14 when they host Louisville. The annual Tiger Invitational is set for Sept. 16.

The East Husker Conference tournament is set for Sept. 12 and 14. Subdistrict play starts Oct. 23.

Softball

For the softball team, coach Abby Sheets enters her 20th year at the helm with 17 players in camp.

She said she likes the number because it allows more players to get involved in junior varsity action.

The Tigers bring back an experienced group of players after losing only three to graduation last year.

But they were a pretty important three. Gone are the team’s top two pitchers in Ryan Braniff and Lacey Petersen as well as perhaps the top offensive player in school history in Emma Wakehouse.

“We’ve got six seniors back which is great,” Sheets said. “They’ve shown a lot of leadership and seen significant amounts of playing time.”

Among her seniors are Olivia Chatt, a two-year starter at catcher, outfileders Alicia Clark and Brinley Stahr, infielder Hannah Rief and utility players Morgan Lewis and Emilia Evasic. The squad also has returning starter in junior Maddie Smutny

Sheets said pitching likely will come from junior Sammie Brodersen who has shown plenty of improvement from last year.

“She’s throwing really well, really hitting her spots,” Sheets said.

Depth in the circle might be harder to come by. Sophomore Ruby Booth is projected at number-two. Sheets also expects to get some time from Lucy Jarzynka who has struggled with injuries for more than a year.

Brodersen, Evasic and Smutney all were named Class C honorable mention all-state by the Omaha World Herald, Lincoln Journal Star.

Sheets said regardless of who pitches, her team needs to do a better job on defense and has been drilling more on that aspect of the game.

“When the other team puts the ball in play, we have to make a play,” Sheets said. “That’s hurt us a lot the last couple of years.”

Although she expects to put an experienced team on the field intending to improve on last year’s record, tonight’s jamboree game at Fort Calhoun will be more than a routine run-through.

The Pioneers are expected to be much improved over last year and feature a top-shelf pitcher, Sheets said.

She has plans to use the jamboree as sort of a live audition, both on offense and defense.

Sheets said fans may see several positions changes in the early part of the season while the team looks for the best combinations.

Following the jamboree, the season starts for real Saturday when Ashland-Greenwood visits Carson Field in the traditional opener for both teams. She said her team won’t have a Saturday off all season, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The Aug. 19 game was slated when the Bluejays had a scheduling conflict for the usual Thursday opener.

Sheets said she like the Saturday additions, saying it allows the chance to spread out the week and could allow the chance for an off day as the season grinds on.

Omaha Mercy comes to town Sept. 2 for another Saturday tilt. A triangular with Malcolm and Raymond Central is set for Sept. 9. The remaining Saturdays show tournament action at West Point, Arlington, Dodge and Yutan before the subdistrict tournament takes place Oct. 2. Subdistricts assignments has not been made by the Nebraska School Activities Association prior to Friday’s press deadline.