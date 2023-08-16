Aug. 7 was the kick off for the start of the fall sports season. Practices for the second season since the reboot of Cougar athletics are under way with the first contest happening on August 24.

Volleyball

Carrie Anderson starts her second season at the helm with 24 girls out for volleyball. She is assisted by Shelby Anderson.

The team posted a 3-26 record last year after the BRLD co-op folded.

Anderson has a more veteran team this year with seven seniors and three juniors on the squad and 11returning letter winners. Seniors Aubrey Andersen, Tristen Parker, Sierra Heckenlaible, Camry Brehmer, Sydney Olsen and Bailey Tuttle are joined by junior Lanie Frahm and sophomores Tavyanna Parker, Samantha Roth, and Avery Bacon from last year’s varsity squad.

The Lady Cougars open their season on the road, visiting Tekamah-Herman on Aug. 24. They have three home matches before heading into the tough Wakefield tournament on Sept. 7. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is an Aug. 29 foe while West Point-Beemer and Wisner-Pilger will be in a triangular on Sept. 5.

Football

Twenty-six players greeted first year head coach Ryan Miller when football practice opened last week. Miller was an assistant last year. The 2022 team was inexperienced and underclassmen carried the brunt of the load on a team with only four players who played varsity for BRLD.

The 2023 the team has 16 returning lettermen. The offensive line will be built around seniors Landon Redding and Juan Garcia and juniors Garret Vavra,and Talon Mock manning the interior positions and junior Gavin Hardeman and sophomore Kaden Knaak returning at the ends. Senior Braden Hardin returns as a wide-out while Jake Christiansen, who had an injury-shortened 2022 season, is a running back.

Six other juniors are returning lettermen. Laden Cooper, Mason Olsen, David Schild, Jackson Jensen, Tyler Archer and Eyan Tuttle give coach Miller experienced players to fill out his lineup. Brady Hayes and Braden Tolle lettered as freshmen.

Miller will be assisted by Waylon Carlson, Seth Totten, and Will Findlay.

The Cougars open the year with two road games. They open on Aug. 25 at Emerson against Tri-County Northeast and follow with a game at Homer. Their first home game will be against Omaha Brownell Talbot on Sept. 8. Bancroft-Rosalie is the Sept. 15 home opponent.

Cross Country

Coach Paul Timm’s cross country team returns five boys lettermen and two girl letter winners. Cross country is on a six-year run as boys East Husker Conference champion and qualified for state last year after dropping down from Class C.

Four seniors who were lettermen last year—Chance Mock, Andrew Schlichting, Colton Miller and Brayden Hegge—have high hopes for a successful year.

Kaylin Miller, who qualified for state as a freshman, and Miriel Brokaw are girl letter winners.

Coach Timm is assisted by Braska Grundmayer.

The Logan View Invite starts off the cross country season on Aug. 24.