Fickle weather causes pothole problems

The flip-flopping of warmer and colder temperatures during the past three to four weeks has caused city street crews problems with filling potholes around Fremont.

Justin Zetterman, interim assistant director of public works for Fremont, said the fickle weather causes more issues with the temporary pothole fix process called “cold mix” asphalt. In the summer months, asphalt repairs are done with what is called a “hot mix,” which is better and has more longevity, he added.

“It is a constant battle to try to maintain the roads,” Zetterman said. “The constant freezing and thawing allows the water to find its way underneath the (asphalt) patches.”

During the winter, colder months, Zetterman said the city’s street crews use what is called a “cold mix” of asphalt which does not require heating up before being poured into a pothole or crack. During summer months, a “hot mix” of asphalt is utilized, which is heated on site before being molded into a pothole.

Zetterman said complex chemical reasons, notably the lack of heat in the process, make the “cold mix” asphalt less durable, hence reducing its longevity as a repair. As water gets into the hold underneath the patch of asphalt, it can freeze causing expansion which then “pops” the asphalt patch up and back out of the pothole.

“The city uses a ‘cold mix’ during the winter. It is very similar to ‘hot mix’ asphalt, but it doesn’t get heated up. The materials are basically the same, but it kind of cures differently,” he explained of ‘cold mix’ asphalt. “Because of the evaporation of moisture without the heat, you cannot work it in (a pothole) as well as the ‘hot mix.’ Typically, it doesn’t last as long as a ‘hot mix’ patch. It is not as permanent.”

According to Zetterman, the city approaches repairs to streets with potholes or cracks in two manners.

“We have two options if potholes pop up. One, is we can do the asphalt patching,” he said. “Then, we have an annual program where we will replace entire panels of concrete (paving). I am working on that plan (for 2023) now. That is when we go in and tear up a section of concrete roadway and replace the entire section.”

With unusually warm temperatures following the brutally cold winter storm Elliott the week before Christmas an example of how weather conditions fluctuate this year, the battle against potholes will be an ongoing effort, he noted.

The Public Works Department does oversee the Streets Department, which is led by Cari Hoffart,” Zetterman added. “We are both new to the city, and how we approach (street repairs) is still developing.”

Any member of the public who wants to report a pothole can contact officials at the city Streets Department can call 402-727-2691.