Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Consultants with a national engineering firm told the Fremont City Council Tuesday night that the city’s fire department is in dire need of two new fire stations, stressing that the current fire station is a danger to firefighter’s health and wellbeing.

Three consultants from Shive-Hattery presented their 72-page "Fire Station Feasibility and Facilities Study," which included multiple recommendations such as building two new fire stations while keeping the current main fire station open during construction.

The total price tag for the two new stations — as well as retrofitting the current main fire station with better exhaust equipment to pull out carcinogens — was listed as more than $24 million. The cost, consultants noted, included more than $1.5 million to purchase "turn-out gear" for the estimated 12 new firefighters the city would need to hire to man both new stations.

James Walbridge, a business and development executive with Shive-Hattery, described to the council how his firm had done extreme outreach and assessments of needs and desires for new stations with members of the fire department rank and file firefighters as well as the department's command officers and Chief Todd Bernt.

“We found that the chief and his staff have a very strong culture. The current existing facilities … they are completely substandard,” Walbridge said bluntly. “The health, safety and welfare of your fire department is not being upheld.”

Another Shive-Hattery expert, Ryan Anderson, then told the council about some of the needs in newly constructed fire stations, which included air-locking doors between the fire truck garage bays and living quarters; improvements to the fire station gyms; and larger apparatus bays for trucks and equipment. He also noted the main fire station has fire hazards inside it, pointing to overloaded electrical outlets he claimed were fire hazards.

“I think Chief Bernt and his crew have done great with making the best of what they have,” Anderson added.

Shive-Hattery consultant Liam Larkin then said the need for two fire stations was based simply on the premise of firefighters responding to incidents in less than four minutes of time, which he said was not currently possible with one station.

“It is clear there is a need for an additional location. There is a significant coverage gap for the eastern side of the city,” Larkin explained.

Larkin also said the current main fire station is too old to be renovated, and a new main station would need more land than is available to develop at the main station’s current location.

The firm recommends a new station at the intersection of East Military Avenue and Johnson Road, and the placement of the main fire station on land currently occupied by Masonic Park at 23rd Street and Main Street.

Among the “wish-list” items that members of the fire department told consultants they desired in the two new stations were: pull-through apparatus bays; larger turn out gear room; dedicated decontamination areas; larger fitness room; outdoor spaces dedicated to public and private activities; airlocks between apparatus bay and living spaces; and a place for historical memorabilia.

Walbridge concluded the presentation with — by his admission — candid and realistic assessments of the current fire station.

“The chief and his crews are breathing carcinogens every day,” Walbridge said.

Fire Chief Todd Bernt briefly spoke during the presentation, merely stating that the two new stations were, “badly needed.”

Mayor Joey Spellerberg also addressed the situation, telling the council and members of the public that the city must upgrade the fire department facilities as soon as possible for the safety and wellbeing of Fremont residents as well as the firefighters themselves.

“We are going to need to upgrade our facilities. We would eventually need a second station with our growth,” Spellerberg explained. “What we have to talk about is that price tag. We have to talk about budgeting. The public needs to understand, you’re looking at roughly $25 million to do this. And things don’t get cheaper over time.”

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis agreed with Spellerberg, saying city officials have, “known this for a long time,” regarding the need to replace the main fire station.

While the consultants described how 12 new firefighters would be needed to staff the new stations, Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan asked Bernt about the status of the fire department’s current vacant positions.

Bernt told the council there are seven current openings on the fire department, six of which are part of the expanded staffing approved by the city council which have yet to be hired. The department was scheduled to conduct candidate testing on Wednesday, May 31, and Bernt said he hoped to have at least five new firefighters hired from the seven current applicants by the end of June to the mid-July time period.