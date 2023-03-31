The Fremont Fire Department had a busy 2022 calendar year, with staff responding to 13% more calls than in 2021, Fire Chief Todd Bernt told member of the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, March 28.

Founded in 1868 when the Union-Pacific portion of the transcontinental railroad was being constructed in the region under the direction of Thomas C. Durant, the Fremont Fire Department is the third oldest in the state, according to a detailed, in-depth annual report prepared for the council.

Bernt delivered the annual report to the council Tuesday night, going over assorted statistics and tidbits of news from the department, such as staffing levels, efforts to do continuing education and serve the residents of Fremont when faced with a fire, auto accident or emergency medical situation.

According to his report, the fire department responded to a total of 3,828 emergencies in 2022. Of those, a whopping 3,457 were medical EMS calls while only 371 were for fires.

The medical responses accounted for about 90% of the total calls, he noted, and there were 3,639 patient interactions with an average age of patient being slightly older than 60 years old.

“We are starting to see the patient age go up, which is basically telling us the community is getting older,” Bernt noted.

On the fire side of the statistics, Bernt noticed that of the 371 fire emergencies, 57 were classified as “extinguishable,” with the top causes for fires being cited as electrical issues, equipment failure, unauthorized burning and fireworks. A total of $2.396 million in damages were caused by fires in 2022. Overall, there were more than 26% more fires in 2022 than in 2021.

A total of three civilians were injured and three firefighters were injured in 2022. There were no fire-related deaths, he added.

“The training … that includes a lot of our medical training. We use Metro Community College for our continuing education. We also have sent people to Baton Rouge,” he said of training efforts.

Response times to emergencies were one area Bernt focused on, explaining the national standards and the Fremont Fire Department’s times.

“There is turnout time. The turnout time is the time from when we receive the call to when we are en route. Travel time is time from when we go en route to the time when we arrive on the scene,” Bernt said. “There is actually a standard that addresses these types of times. Our turnout times for fire responses was 3 minutes and 58 seconds. We met the turnout time 17.28% of the time.

“Our turnout times for EMS was two minutes and 57 seconds. We met that turnout time about 8.67% of the time. Those are not great times. Even though we have our down time, we are doing a lot more other things. We do training. We do fire pre-planning. We do our own yard work and snow removal. When we do get a call, we might be doing other things which explains why the times aren’t so great.”

Bernt said considering the fire department is a single-station department which is centrally located in the city, the responses times, while not perfect, “are not that bad.”