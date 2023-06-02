A prominent local bank now has a new name.

Officials with First State Bank & Trust officially changed its name and launched a new brand identity on Thursday, June 1, during a celebration event inside the bank’s 23rd Street facility as more than 120 cheering local residents and bank staffers watched.

The bank is now known as RVR Bank, and, according to a press release, associated business First State Financial Services will now be the company, RVR Wealth.

The name-changing announcement event was coordinated in collaboration with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted its weekly coffee event at the bank offices at 1005 E. 23rd St.

As the dozens of attendees filed into the building for the event, a newly constructed RVR Bank sign on the side of the building greeted folks, while inside, bank employees donned bright blue RVR Bank T-shirts. Coffee and doughnuts were served, and commemorative blue and white popcorn bags were given out.

Chuck Johannsen, president and CEO of RVR Bank, spoke to the excited crowd, explaining in brief comments the name change as well as playing a short video about the new moniker.

“We’re super excited to announce our rename. (It took) Lots of hard work and great people,” he said. “It took a lot of work, a lot of committed hours, a lot of meetings. Relationships matter and we want to be intentional in our relationships with you. All of you are part of that.”

Johannsen also stressed that ethics and getting results for customers and staff, stating in the video message, “We truly want to identify and serve the needs of our community.”

Cindy Slykhuis, RVR Bank marketer and sales director, said the company started the renaming process 18 months ago.

“We did work with a branding company ... some of you in this room were part of that process, and we thank you,” she said. “By tomorrow, all our branches should (have signs) changed over. It is a process and an exciting one. As the next couple months go, you’ll see signage changes, customers will get new debit cards and the website will change over and redirect. We are so excited.”

In a press release, Johannsen stated the new moniker, “really gives the bank an opportunity to bring our three communities together to operate as one.”

“We feel that this name is meaningful and embodies who we are as a bank. At RVR Bank, Relationships matter, Values guide us, and providing financial Results fulfills our mission,” he stated in the press release. “Our continual flow of expertise and guidance yields invaluable service to our customers and builds a community to foster progress.”

The bank will remain locally owned and operated, officials stressed, and the new name had no impact on company staffing in any manner.

“Customers can plan to see and work with the same bank employees that they’ve come to know and respect,” officials stated in the release.

According to data provided in the press release, RVR Bank has more than $465 million in assets and six locations across the cities of Fremont, Arlington and Blair. The company employs 80 staff members.

The new name also affects several sports organizations and facilities sponsored by the bank. The Fremont Legion baseball team will now be called the RVR Bank Legion Baseball Team; the Two Rivers Bank Arena on the Washington County Fairgrounds now becomes the RVR Bank Arena as of June 7; and the Two Rivers Bank Sports Complex in Arlington will be renamed to the RVR Bank Sports Complex on Aug. 1.