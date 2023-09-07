Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver J. Glass is no longer an inmate at the U.S. Federal Penitentiary Leavenworth after he was released from the massive prison in Kansas on Aug 22.

Where Glass is being housed while he is still technically in federal custody is not known.

Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said he was either transferred to an undisclosed halfway house or he has been assigned to home confinement at his residence in Fremont pending his full release.

Glass also has had his release from incarceration date changed for the third time, and is now scheduled to be freed from custody on Saturday, Nov. 11, instead of his prior release date of Dec. 16, 2023. His original release date when he was sent to Leavenworth was Dec. 26, but that date was eventually changed to Dec. 16, and now is Nov. 11, 2023.

Where Glass is being housed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons was not revealed despite interviews with multiple officials.

Officials from both the Bureau of Prisons as well as the nonprofit organization — Dismas Charities, Inc. — which operates the only two BOP halfway houses in Nebraska — declined to comment on Glass’ status citing privacy and safety issues.

Michael Miller, a Bureau of Prisons residential re-entry specialist based in Kansas City, said in a telephone interview that the locations of specific inmates placed into the halfway house network are not disclosed to protect their safety from possible threats.

“We don’t disclose where an inmate is placed. The facility they are (technically) in custody of is the Kansas City RRM,” Miller said, referring to his regional headquarters administrative office.

Randilee Gimausso, a spokesperson with the Office of Public Affairs for the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs and Federal Bureau of Prisons, said no information about inmates placed in the federal network of halfway houses is releasable by the Bureau of Prisons, however the location of an inmate could be requested via the federal Freedom of Information Act process.

“Glass transferred on Aug. 22, 2023, from the United States Penitentiary (USP) Leavenworth to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (FBOP) Kansas City Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” Gimausso said in an email. “Community confinement means the individual is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center, a RRC, or halfway house.”

According the Bureau of Prisons website about Residential Re-entry Management facilities, there are 22 RRM field offices spread across the nation which manage a network of halfway houses that are both operated by the federal government, but also third party organizations such as private prison companies like GEO as well as charities, like Dismas Charities, Inc.

In the nationwide network, there are an estimated 14,594 federal offenders currently placed in halfway houses that are managed by BOP officials in RRM field offices.

The former inmate population placed in RRM custody is broken into several categories, including: juveniles; home confinement detainees; those in county jails or short-term incarceration facilities; long-term boarders; and persons in residential re-entry centers.

Some facilities allow inmates to leave on weekends or work jobs, while others have stricter confinement rules. Those confined to home detention can possibly be outfitted with a GPS-locator ankle monitor.

The highest number offenders are housed in residential re-entry centers, with the second most inmates being sent to home confinement. While in the custody of RRM, former inmates are often required to undergo therapy, alcohol or substance abuse counseling, learn job skills via training or take classes on how to readjust to life outside of prison.

Calls by the Tribune to the two Dismas Charities in Nebraska were directed to the charity’s Omaha headquarters. Dismas Charities also owns and operates a halfway house in Kearney as well as St. Louis, Missouri.

One official from Dismas Charities Omaha facility did tell the Tribune that Glass was not being housed in the organization’s Omaha halfway house.

A second official, Allan Happs, director of Dismas Charities Nebraska, said he could not release any information due to policies regarding privacy and safety of former inmates and staff.

Glass had been incarcerated at USP Leavenworth since March following his plea deal with federal prosecutors resulted in him being sentenced to nine months in federal prison. The now-disgraced former county attorney plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law on Nov. 21, 2022, following an almost two-year investigation.

U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Glass on Feb. 17, 2023, to nine months in federal prison with no parole on that charge. Glass was also sentenced to serve a one-year term of supervised release and to pay a $3,000 fine.

Glass was the Dodge County attorney from 2011 until March 2021. He was accused of a litany of allegations in relation to claims he coordinated in 2020 the months-long, multi-faceted harassment of Nathan Schany, the then-boyfriend of Glass’ estranged wife, Katie Glass.

Prosecutors detailed in the guilty plea by Glass a months-long harassment and cyber-stalking campaign coordinated by Glass which targeted the lover of his now-ex-wife. Glass admitted to coordinating with as many as five local law enforcement officials from both the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as well as a private investigator the incessant following and harassing of Schany.

During plea deal negotiations, Glass told investigators that he engaged in the criminal activity, because Schany had been convicted in Iowa of child abuse allegations and that he was worried for his own children’s safety.

However, prosecutors disputed those claims and Glass never went to trial on the allegations, instead making a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice that resulted in the nine-month prison sentence. No officials from either the FPD or the DCSO were ever charged in the case.