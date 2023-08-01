Former Fremont police officer Payton L. Boston, 31, has pleaded not guilty to three different criminal charges filed against him in Dodge County Court.

Boston, whose address is listed as being in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is next scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Steven M. Delaney appeared in court on Boston’s behalf on July 21 and entered his plea of not guilty to all three charges.

Boston was charged on July 11 with three Class I misdemeanor charges: suspicion of third degree domestic assault; and two separate counts of suspicion of child abuse.

Attempts to contact Boston for comment were unsuccessful.

According to the court filings in the case, Boston is accused of the following alleged crimes:

- Threatening an intimate partner in a menacing manner, the alleged victim a 33-year-old woman.

- Negligently cause or permit a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered his life or physical or mental health and did not result in serious bodily injury, the alleged victim a 7-year-old boy.

- Negligently cause or permit a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered his life or physical or mental health and did not result in serious bodily injury, the alleged victim a 5-year-old girl.

The Tribune does not identify by name alleged victims of domestic violence or child abuse.

Because of Boston is a former Fremont officer who at times possibly dealt with prosecutors from the Dodge County Attorney Office, a Lincoln-based State of Nebraska prosecutor was appointed to the case.

Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins filed papers with the court stating it would be a conflict of interest for her office to prosecute Boston.

According to the citation filed with the court, the alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, inside a home in Fremont, and was investigated by officers with Troop A of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The three charges in Dodge County Court are the latest legal troubles for the former Fremont officer who resigned from the department on April 24, 2023.

His resignation came weeks after his April 2 arrest in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on a suspicion of driving under the influence charge. Boston was visiting family relatives in the small town across the Missouri River in Harrison County at the time of his arrest.

Boston pleaded guilty on July 12 to the DUI, first offense, charge — which is a serious misdemeanor in Iowa — and was sentenced by Iowa District 4 Court Judge Amy Zacharias to a suspended two-day county jail sentence in lieu of participation in the Iowa “Second Chances” program.

As part of his sentence, Boston is required to complete the “Second Chances” program at Family Services in Logan, Iowa.

The program involves sentenced attendees being present for a total of 48 hours of in-house substance abuse treatment on weekends. The substance abuse counseling is done in 12-hour increments over four weekend visits normally. He was ordered by Zacharias to complete the program no later than Aug. 25, 2023.