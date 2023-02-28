A former Fremont Police Department sergeant left the employment of the city on Dec. 1, 2020, after being accused of the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her home while he was on duty.

According to an official “Decertification Attestation Letter” from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice dated Jan. 8, 2021, former Sgt. Bradley Hansen lost his law enforcement certification effective May 14, 2021, after surrendering it to state officials at an earlier date.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Tribune received an anonymous item in the mail with a copy of the “Decertification Attestation Letter” inside which detailed allegations against Hansen and how the former local officer had lost his law enforcement license in Nebraska.

The letter, which the Tribune has verified as authentic, was from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice and was dated Jan. 8, 2021. The form listed Hansen as voluntarily surrendering his law enforcement officer certification as well as his law enforcement supervisor certification as of May 14, 2021.

In the summary of officer’s conduct on the form, state officials wrote why Hansen was losing his law enforcement certification.

“Sgt. Hansen was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her residence while on duty,” state officials wrote in the form.

The form also stated that Hansen was allowed to retire “in lieu of termination” from the Fremont Police Department.

A source familiar with the investigation into the allegations against Hansen — who was granted anonymity by the Fremont Tribune — confirmed there was a lengthy investigation into accusations made against Hansen.

The Tribune was unable to locate any records of criminal charges or allegations filed against Hansen in Dodge County Court records.

According to other documents obtained from the Nebraska State Police Standards Advisory Council, the first complaint filed against Hansen was dated Jan. 29, 2019.

Hansen was listed in the same state PSAC documents as having gone on an extended leave of absence from the Fremont Police Department as of June 4, 2020, and that he also had his law enforcement certification suspended for not meeting his annual continuing education requirements of 22 hours of training.

State officials listed Hansen’s last day of work for the Fremont Police Department as Nov. 30, 2020. Fremont officials said Hansen retired from the police department effective Dec., 1, 2020.

The Tribune made repeated requests to city officials for information about whether Hansen was paid during his extended leave of absence and if he was working in any capacity from the date of the first allegation through his Dec. 1, 2020, retirement. No information was provided about those payroll queries.

According to minutes from the March 10 meeting of the Police Standards Advisory Council, Hansen opted to not contest the allegations made by state officials against him, and to voluntarily surrender his law enforcement certification as of Jan. 27, 2021.

“(Hansen) acknowledges the complaint made against him arose out of the alleged facts and circumstances that occurred while he was a certified Nebraska law enforcement officer. He is aware of his rights under the statutes and our rules and regulations of the Commission; to resist the complaint, to be represented by counsel, to have full administrative evidentiary hearing before this body if the complaint is pursued by the Commission and appeal any adverse action of the Council and Commission to the Nebraska Courts,” PSAC officials wrote in the meeting minutes.

“Rather than to resist, contest or dispute the complaint, (Hansen) wishes to voluntarily surrender his law enforcement officer certificates,” the meeting minutes state. “And by signing this document, Exhibit #1, (Hansen) freely and voluntarily consents to the revocation of both his Nebraska Law Enforcement Officer Certificate and his Nebraska Supervisor Certificate by this body and the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.”

On Feb. 21, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott confirmed Hansen left the employment of the department in late 2020. Elliott did verify that the decertification form was real, and that he had signed it on the date listed.

“I don’t have any answers for you,” Elliott said during a brief telephone interview on Feb. 21. “I’m not going to comment until I’ve talked to legal and HR. I am waiting on that.”

In a follow-up email on Feb. 22, Elliott wrote to the Tribune, “Sgt. Hansen announced his retirement in December of 2020 and the change in status report was provided to the Crime Commission.”

Additional efforts to get information on Hansen’s alleged crime and his departure from the Fremont Police Department have been thwarted by city officials.

A public records request made by the Fremont Tribune to the City of Fremont seeking a wide range of documents the newspaper believes are public records in relation to Hansen was rejected on Feb. 21.

“The City of Fremont is unable to produce documents responsive to this request as pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat.84-712.05(8) those documents are an exception to the Nebraska public records statute,” wrote Fremont’s legal counsel Patrick J. Sullivan.

Attempts to locate Hansen and contact him by the Tribune for comment in this article were unsuccessful.

Little information into probe of allegations

Suzanne Gage, the Director of Communications for Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, said the office does not currently have an open investigation against Hansen and also noted that any potential investigation in the past would have been conducted by the former attorney general who is no longer in office.

No reason was given why the attorney general’s office would not retain documents relating to criminal cases prosecuted by the office. The Tribune will continue its efforts to obtain those public records.

The Tribune has not been able to verify whether or not Hansen is still under investigation by any law enforcement agency, state or federal, or if he has been exonerated of the allegations.

Multiple telephone calls to the Nebraska State Patrol Investigations Division have not been returned as of press time on Feb. 28. A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol later referred all inquiries into the allegations against Hansen to the State Attorney General Office.

According to a Fremont Police Department Facebook post dated Jan. 16, 2015, Elliott is shown in a photograph honoring Hansen for 20 years on duty at the police department. The social media post details Hansen’s time at the department, noting he joined in December 1994 as a patrol officer and was promoted to a police sergeant in 1998. He was described as a U.S. Air Force veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

State official details decertification details

The Tribune was able to learn many details of Hansen’s loss of his law enforcement certification from Brenda Urbanek, director of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, who confirmed Hansen had officially lost his certification to be a law enforcement officer and supervisor in May 2021.

Urbanek said while Hansen’s law enforcement certification revocation was dated May 2021, the process to get to that point can takes many months and that Hansen had surrendered his certification in early 2021.

“When criminal charges were filed against him, I filed what is known as an informal complaint against his law enforcement certification. That goes to Lincoln, where (officials) contact the officer who has had the complaint filed against them, and gives the officer the opportunity to voluntarily surrender their certificate without having to go through an administrative license revocation process. That was what Mr. Hansen chose to do,” Urbanek explained.

Urbanek said she did not have official details of the criminal charges and allegations filed against Hansen, but she said the investigation was conducted by the Nebraska Attorney General. The agency also filed the criminal charges against Hansen, she added.

“I do believe it was a sexual crime,” Urbanek said of the allegations. “That was the Attorney General’s Office of Nebraska. Since he has surrendered his law enforcement certification, I haven’t really followed the criminal case.”

On Feb. 28, Urbanek said due to privacy laws and restrictions, she was not able to release more details into the case against Hansen nor was she able to determine whether or not he was not charged, made a plea deal with investigators or had been cleared.

Urbanek said when a complaint is filed against a police officer, sheriff’s deputy or other law enforcement officer, the person has three options to proceed – voluntary surrendering of the certification; contesting and rebutting the allegations or requesting the claim be dismissed.

She said the certification removal process occurs only in certain circumstances, such as serious criminal charges or certain misdemeanor convictions.

“In Mr. Hansen’s case, he was criminally charged. At that time, he can voluntarily surrender his certification. Or, he could provide mitigating evidence that this is a bogus complaint and be dismissed, or he can request the complaint be dismissed,” Urbanek said. “Mr. Hansen had his law enforcement certification formally revoked on May 14, 2021.”

Urbanek said Hansen can no longer work or be employed as a law enforcement officer in the state of Nebraska, and added that his name has been added to a national database of decertified law enforcement officers in the event the person tries to find employment as a peace officer in another state.

According to Dodge County real estate transactions provided to the Tribune, Hansen sold his personal residence in Fremont on Aug, 27, 2022.

Hansen had also been reportedly involved in the criminal activities of former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, who was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday, Feb. 17.

According to prior reporting in the Omaha World-Herald, Hansen was alleged to have helped Glass stalk a man who was dating Glass’ ex-wife by reportedly instructing other Fremont Police officers to follow the man at Glass’ request.

Three Fremont officers have lost certifications since 2018

The incident was the third time since 2018 that a Fremont Police Department officer has had their law enforcement certification revoked. Since 1995, only 146 law enforcement officers across the state of Nebraska have lost their law enforcement certification.

Former Fremont police Officer Austin R. Williams had his law enforcement certification revoked on June 17, 2022, and worked his last day for the Fremont Police Department on Feb. 20, 2019.

According to a Fremont Tribune article from January 2021, Williams was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty in September 2020, of sexually abusing a minor.

“She had her innocence, which she had a right to have, taken by you,” Judge Mark Johnson said.

Williams, then 35, stayed silent throughout his sentencing at the Dodge County Courthouse. He was found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 9 after six days of trial and was also charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, but was found not guilty.

As part of his sentence, Williams was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years and undergo 18 months of post-release supervision.

On Aug. 10, 2018, the victim told the Family Advocacy Network that he had abused her from ages 11 to 14, citing an incident in March 2017 in which he engaged her in sexual contact while drunk.

The third Fremont officer to have his law enforcement certification revoked was Nicholas J. Carlson, who lost his certificate on Jan. 19, 2018. His last day of work for the city was Dec. 9, 2016.

According to an article published by the Associated Press, Carlson, 26 at the time, was charged in Dodge County Court with three counts of suspicion of misdemeanor public indecency and single counts of suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council accepted the voluntary surrender of Carlson’s certificate during a meeting in Grand Island at the State Law Enforcement Training Center. The Nebraska Crime Commission will consider approving the action at its Jan. 19 meeting in Lincoln, said William Muldoon, then director of the training center.

According to the AP article, Carlson quit his job as a Thurston County deputy the day after he was accused of exposing himself to a female employee at Logan Valley Golf Course in Wakefield in June 2016.

Carlson then was hired and began work as a police officer in Fremont less than a month later. After Fremont police officials learned of Carlson’s pending northeast Nebraska court case, he resigned at the request of the Police Chief Jeff Elliott in December 2016. Two months later, he pleaded no contest in Wayne County Court to one misdemeanor count of public indecency.