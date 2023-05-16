Former Fremont police officer Tatum Dobson has submitted paperwork to the State of Nebraska seeking to voluntarily surrender her law enforcement license for life.

The application by Dobson follows an investigation into unknown allegations while she was a police officer in Ashland. Dobson resigned from the Ashland Police Department on April 30, 2023.

Messages seeking information about Dobson’s resignation and investigation left for Ashland Police Chief Ryan C. Brady were not returned as of press time.

Dobson’s request to surrender her law enforcement certification forever is scheduled to be heard and possibly voted on by the state Crime Commission on Friday, May 19, during a meeting of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, a committee which has authority over law enforcement certifications and discipline.

Brenda Urbanek, the executive director of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, said an official Decertification Attestation for Dobson would not be completed and finalized until the entire process occurs, which could take several months.

“The Decertification Attestation is a document completed to memorialize the revocation process and decertification. It is created after the (Crime) Commission votes to revoke the officer’s certificate. So, at this time, there is no document to release,” Urbanek explained in an email. “The item is on the agenda for the PSAC meeting this month and, if PSAC votes to accept the surrender, it will be considered by the Commission at its meeting this month as well.”

“Usually, it takes about 2 weeks to get the Decertification Attestation prepared, signed by the relevant entities, and posted to our website,” she added.

It is not known why Dobson resigned from the Ashland Police Department.

In a mandatory “Change-in-Status Form” sent to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Brady checked off the box that states, “Resignation before initiation or completion of an internal affairs investigation into allegations that, if founded, could result in revocation” of Dobson’s law enforcement certification.

There are three classifications for the loss of law enforcement certification in Nebraska: voluntary surrender; contested; and administrative or automatic. All three reasons are considered the same in regard to revocation, and a loss of certification is for life with the officer’s name entered into a national database.

Dobson was a member of the Fremont Police Department for slightly more than two years, resigning her job as an officer on Oct. 21, 2019.

Dobson was hired by the city as a police officer on Oct. 10, 2017, and graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center academy in April 2018.

In a “Change-in-Status Form” sent to the NLETC on Oct. 25, 2019, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott checked a box for “Resignation” and then typed into the “other” area that Dobson had “Resigned while under investigation.” It is not known what Dobson was being investigated for.

According to Nebraska state court records available in an online database, there are no current criminal charges filed against Dobson as of May 15, 2023.

After she resigned from Fremont’s police department, Dobson worked part-time as a police officer in the tiny village of Beemer in Cuming County.

Village of Beemer Police Chief Jeremy Goeken said in an early May interview that Dobson worked limited hours in Beemer, with her final day at the department being Sept. 1, 2022.

Goeken praised Dobson’s time in the village of fewer than 1,000 residents, telling the Tribune she was a diligent employee and followed all rules and protocols at the department. She resigned, he added, in order to be closer to family and her son.

“We had no problems or issues whatsoever,” Goeken said of Dobson’s time in Beemer. “We never had any reason to not want her to work here. She was always pleasant and personable, and people here liked her, which is important in a small town like this.”