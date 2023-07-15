A former Fremont police officer who left the department while under investigation for unknown allegations has officially surrendered her law enforcement license for life.

Tatum Dobson, who had been working as a police officer with the Ashland Police Department, officially surrendered her law license on May 19. Her application to surrender her law enforcement license was approved by the State Crime Commission on the same date.

In a State of Nebraska Decertification Attestation Letter submitted to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice dated July 13, Ashland police Chief Ryan Brady explained why Dobson had resigned from the department and the reason behind her surrendering her law enforcement license.

“Officer Dobson was alleged to have committed official misconduct related to the filing of false information on official documents,” Brady wrote in the July 13 letter. “The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was considering filing charges against Officer Dobson, but elected to accept her surrender of her certificate in lieu of filing criminal charges.”

Brady also wrote in the area of the form, “Describe any discipline imposed,” that, “none issued as case was under investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.”

Dobson has not responded to requests for comment from the Tribune.

Dobson resigned from the Ashland Police Department on April 30 following an investigation into the unknown allegations related to her job as a police officer in Ashland.

The state Crime Commission on Friday, May 19, approved Dobson’s request to surrender her law enforcement license during a meeting of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. The committee has authority over law enforcement certifications and discipline.

Dobson was hired by Fremont as a police officer on Oct. 10, 2017, and graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center Academy. She was a member of the FPD for slightly more than two years, resigning her job as an officer on Oct. 21, 2019.

In a “Change-in-Status Form” sent to the NLETC on Oct. 25, 2019, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott checked a box for “Resignation” and then typed into the “other” area that Dobson had “Resigned while under investigation.”

It is not known what Dobson was being investigated for, and Elliott has refused to comment to the Tribune about the details of her departure.

After she resigned from FPD, Dobson worked part-time as a police officer in the tiny village of Beemer in Cuming County.

Village of Beemer Police Chief Jeremy Goeken said in an early May interview that Dobson worked limited hours in Beemer, with her final day at the department being Sept. 1, 2022. Goeken praised Dobson’s time at the Beemer department, stating she was a good officer and well-liked in the community.

From May 2017 until she was hired in Fremont, Dobson was a Cass County sheriff's deputy. She received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Evangel University in Missouri.