The Fremont City Council approved the appointment of four members to the city’s dangerous animal appeals commission on Tuesday, May 9, despite some criticism there were too many law enforcement representatives tabbed.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg requested the appointment of the four representatives to Fremont’s Dangerous Animal Appeal Commission last week when the council agenda was published.

The appointees are: Martha Bang, president of FurEver Home, Inc., to an appointment that expires in April 2024; former Ward 4 city council member Brad Yerger to an appointment that expires in April 2025; Steve Hespen, former Dodge County Sheriff, to an appointment that expires in April 2026; and veterinarian Dr. Mark Pettit to an appointment that expires April 2027.

“(The commission) does need a mix of animal welfare advocates and law enforcement,” Spellerberg said. “I believe the members chosen will be fair.”

The commission already had one member—Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliot—due to his role as chief of police in Fremont.

On Tuesday, after some mild debate, the council OK’d the appointments in a 6-2 vote. Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren – himself a retired veterinarian – and Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis voted no on the appointments.

Before the vote, Ellis said he questioned the presence of two law enforcement officers on the commission, explaining that they are part of the group – police and sheriff – that possibly confiscate and investigate dangerous animal complaints, and may not be able to be viewed as being unbiased in the appeals process.

“I think this (commission) does need to be more balanced,” Ellis said. “I do feel it is one-sided.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan requested that one appointee – Yerger – come to the podium and give his thoughts and opinion on the commission members.

“Do you feel there is parity in this group,” Vaughan asked Yerger.

The talkative former council member was blunt in his response, stating he feels the make-up of the appointees is not correct.

“When I first saw the appointments, I was taken aback by them,” Yerger said, labelling the two law enforcement representatives as “prosecutors.”

“The perception of non-bias is really important for owners of dogs and members of the public who demand safety,” Yerger said.

Expressing surprise at the objections to his choices, Spellerberg requested Bang speak to the council about the commission’s make-up.

Bang told the council that she was fine with the selections and that she, “felt (the) mix of people was balanced.”

The new animal appeals commission was created as part of the updates to the city’s new animal control ordinance, which was finally approved by the city council on March 14 in a unanimous 8-0 vote.

The approved changes to the ordinance included the creation of an appeals process for animal confiscations, defined what a vicious animal is and also defined what a reckless animal owner is.