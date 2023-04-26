The Fremont Police Department lost a well-respected veteran officer last week after Detective Matt Hultquist resigned from the department to take a new job with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a letter from the city’s law firm sent to the Tribune in response to a public records request, Hultquist’s last day of employment with the FPD was Friday, April 21. Hultquist had worked at the FPD for more than 26 years.

In a social media posting, officials from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office announced that Hultquist had officially joined the agency as an investigator as of Monday, April 24.

“(Hultquist) also works in cooperation with federal agencies on large-scale investigations,” Saunders County officials stated in the post. “We are extremely excited to have an asset like him joining our team at the sheriff’s office.”

Hultquist was hired at the Fremont Police Department in 1996 after he graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. In 2000, he was promoted to detective, and in FPD annual reports dating to 2019, he was listed as the highest tenured of three detectives at the department.

According to his biography, Hultquist worked in the property control room of the FPD, served as an agent on the III Corps Drug Task Force, worked in the FPD drug unit and was also DEA and Drug Lab certified.

Hultquist’s departure is the latest resignation from the FPD.

The FPD’s lone mental health “co-responder” is also no longer employed by the city.

Mental Health Co-Responder Officer Rachel Wesely left the department in March. Her last day of work was March 3, according to another letter sent to the Tribune by the city’s legal counsel in response to a different public records request.