The longtime school resources officer at Fremont High School — Fremont Police Officer James Butts — has been cleared after two separate investigations of allegations he shared nude images of himself with a female high school student.

According to officials, Butts transmitted a photograph of himself with no shirt on to students via the “AirDrop” function, but the image in question did not show his genitalia.

The Fremont Tribune received a tip from a resident on Facebook that alleged Butts, who has been the school resource officer for more than 20 years, had been accused of showing inappropriate photographs or images to students.

After an inquiry by the Tribune to the Fremont Public Schools administration staff, FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard responded with a lengthy statement about the allegation — stressing that Butts had been investigated by both the Nebraska State Patrol as well as the Fremont Police Department and fully cleared of all allegations.

However, despite being cleared of the claims he allegedly sent a nude photograph of himself to students, Butts has not returned to his position at any Fremont Public Schools facility.

Officials at Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School — where Butts also does occasional work as an SRO — were unable to be reached for comment.

Telephone messages left for Butts at the Fremont Police Department, as well telephone calls and emails sent to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, were not returned as of press time on March 2.

Shepard said the photograph shared was actually an image of Butts with no shirt on with his bare chest visible that was “Airdropped” into the high school cafeteria and landed on numerous students’ cell phones. No genitalia was visible, officials stressed.

“On Feb. 2, 2023 the District received a call from a concerned citizen regarding allegations that Officer Jim Butts of the Fremont Police Department, the School District’s School Resource Office had electronically shared a naked picture of himself with a female student at the high school,” Shepard wrote in an email to the Tribune. “The allegation was immediately reported to the Nebraska State Patrol. The NSP investigated the matter and, at this time, does not have an ongoing investigation.”

Shepard also explained how during the course of the investigation, and, “in talking with students and parents in regard to the allegation it was determined that a picture, of Officer Butts without a shirt on, was Airdropped in the cafeteria at the high school and several students’ phones received the picture. The picture originated from Officer Butts’ social media account in 2015.”

A second investigation was also conducted by the Fremont Police Department, too, Shepard added.

“At the conclusion of the NSP investigation the Fremont Police Department conducted an internal personnel (and) policy review and Officer Butts was cleared to return to the School District as our SRO,” Shepard added. “Student and staff safety is our paramount duty—our interaction with law enforcement and first responders is an important part of our safety plans. The SRO is an integral part of the communication structure.”

Despite being cleared in the incident, Butts has not returned to his position as SRO at any facility or school within the school district, Shepard noted.

“Officer Butts has not been present in the District since shortly after the allegations were reported. In the meantime, support required for school-related issues are being handled by the officers on duty throughout the community and are being accessed through dispatch. The SRO is a valuable resource in our school district and we look forward to continuing this relationship with the Fremont Police Department.”

According to an annual report document created in 2018 by the City of Fremont detailing the entire Fremont Police Department staff, the school resources officer, “works in all Fremont Public Schools and Archbishop Bergan Schools. There are a total of 14 schools the SRO assists. The SRO assists by providing mentoring and informal counseling to students and provides security and investigative expertise to the school system.”

Butts joined the Fremont Police Department in December 1999 after graduating from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy. According to his city biography, before he was hired at the Fremont Police Department, Butts was employed for about 18 months at Boys and Girls Home in South Sioux City, Nebraska, as a case worker.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Butts has worked on the department’s Bike Patrol and Emergency Response Unit, is also a Weapons Officer. His Linkedin biography states he has been the SRO since 2000.

“I am active in coaching baseball and hockey,” Butts wrote in his Linkedin biography statement area. “I really enjoy working with the youth in the community and showing them that police officers are human too.”

Among the duties listed for SROs are: investigating crimes that occur on school property such as drug crimes, weapons, assaults, thefts, criminal mischief, parking complaints and gang identification.

“The SRO program has built good rapport and relationships with the students, staff and parents. Students come to speak with the SRO, sometimes on a daily basis, just to tell the SRO how their day is going,” the report states. “The SRO works closely with the School Truancy Officer, the Probation Office, the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, and the Juvenile Diversion Program. The SRO plays an important role in the Crime Stoppers program in the public school system.”