Student safety and wellbeing is priority number one in local schools, officials with the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education were told during their Monday, June 12, meeting.

Kevin Kavan, the FPS coordinator of district security, gave the board of education and other officials a lengthy and detailed report on all aspects of student safety, security and wellbeing — from fire and tornado drills to efforts to ensure students are protected from harm.

Kavan, a former sergeant with the Nebraska State Patrol who was hired at FPS in May 2018, said the district takes a “layered safety approach” which sees all administrators, teachers and assorted staff receive safety training.

The “layered” approach, he explained, includes locked doors at campuses, secured entrances, having a school resource officer in the district as well as inter-agency radio systems that connect to local law enforcement agencies such as the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the county dispatch center.

“I think we do a good job of training everyone,” Kavan said, while admitting improvements to safety training could be made in regard to mid-year hires, classified staff and substitute teachers. “We have a great working relationship with (the Fremont Police Department).”

The schools within FPS utilize what Kavan described as a Standard Response Protocol, which he noted consists of the ideas of, “hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.”

“Most of our buildings are in secure mode all day. The high school is a little bit different because people come and go all day,” he said.

Kavan also explained what each term in the SRP means, and focused on lockdowns, which he said, “just announcing a lockdown creates anxiety” for students.

Some examples of lockdowns, he added, included an incident in which local law enforcement officials conducted activities near a school.

“Lockdowns can occur if there was an incident like at Linden Elementary School when a search warrant was going to be executed in close proximity (to the school),” Kavan said.

One incident the district is still probing, Kazan noted, is the Jan. 26 incident when a teacher discovered a student at Milliken Park Elementary School who had a handgun which had a loaded magazine inserted into it.

The teacher escorted the fourth-grade student to the principal’s office and Fremont Police were called to the school and took the student into custody while confiscating the semi-automatic pistol. No one was injured in the incident.

“We still don’t know what happened at Milliken Park and why we didn’t lockdown,” Kavan said of the incident.

In regard to the “evacuate” principle, Kavan said schools in the district, “do it all the time” and noted that the State of Nebraska’s Department of Education require the district to do 10 fire drills at every campus each school year, which he said in his opinion is, “a little bit overdone.”

Kavan said the district conducted 10 fire drills, two tornado drills and two bus evacuation drills at each FPS campus in the past 2022-23 school year. He also noted that district policy requires two lockdown drills to be completed each school year as well.

When the lockdown drills are done, Kavan said he and other planners attempt to make them unique and challenging for staff.

“We’re going to throw a wrench in there,” he said of the lockdown drill simulations. “Everyone knows we’re going to do it, and that’s not really reality. It just isn’t reality.”

Kavan also said the key to surviving and reacting to a safety incident such as a school mass shooter was being prepared.

“Whatever you do, be prepared. If bad things are happening the hall, what are your actions going to be,” he said.

As Kavan began to discuss assorted higher level elements of the school district’s security plans and protocols, FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard intervened and warned him to keep some information private.

“Some of the things Kevin does, we don’t just want out in the public,” Shepard said. “We don’t want to discuss some of these in open session.”

Kavan agreed, stating, “There are things we don’t want the public to know,” for safety purposes.

One area of security that piqued the interest of board members was discussion of high-tech security measures, such as the use of Raptor Technologies school safety software as well as camera systems in each campus facility.

Raptor Technologies software is currently installed at the Fremont High School, the Fremont Middle School and also the Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Kazan explained. The software is a check-in system in which any visitor to the campus has their background checked against a national database of sex offenders.

“(Raptor) will give an alert … John Doe just tried to check in, and he is a sex offender,” Kazan explained.

There have been only three alerts of registered sex offenders attempting to enter a school since the technology was implemented several years ago.

Several board members asked why other schools do not have the technology, to which Kazan replied, “It all comes down to cost.”

The Raptor software is being purchased for Washington Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year, Kazan said, but the cost — a $2,200 installation fee along with $1,049 in annual subscription costs — was prohibitive to adding the program to other schools.

“In smaller elementary (schools), you typically know more of the parents. In high school, there are more visitors,” Kavan said of one reason why smaller campuses are not yet outfitted with the software.

Shepard told the board that the district, “will continue to add buildings as we can.”

The other tech-related issue Kavan discussed was security cameras in each district facility, which he noted vary between buildings in regard to the model and type of camera as well as age of the devices.

“The elementary cameras, they are terrible,” Kavan admitted. “It would be great if all of them (across the district) were the same.”

At the conclusion of the presentation, Shepard stressed that student safety is the top goal of every employee, teacher and administrator at Fremont Public Schools.

The superintendent also said very modern new cameras are going to be installed in the district’s three newest elementary schools, an effort which was aided by the bond passage allowing for new campuses to be built and others renovated and expanded.

“Safety and security is just a never-ending process. Everything ages. If dollars are not an issue, you’d refresh (cameras) every year,” Shepard said. “(Security) is an ongoing budgetary item. The bond issue really jump-started that process. It put us ahead by leaps and bounds.”