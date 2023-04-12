The issue of what city or community the head administrators or principals of campuses in the Fremont Public Schools district reside in caused friction between two members of the Board of Education on Monday night, April 10.

Before the meat of the meeting agenda began, Board of Education Member Jon Ludvigsen addressed the board and meeting attendees, stating that the district, “really needs to prioritize administrators working in the buildings and living in the community.”

“I’ve had a problem with administrators not living in the community. This is more of a board policy we need to look at as a board,” Ludvigsen said. “We need to re-evaluate policy and look going forward at criteria for hiring building administrators.”

Ludvigsen stressed he was not criticizing a specific administrator or potential hire of a new staffer, but that he believes the community and students at various campuses would benefit if the head or lead administrator or principal at each campus lived inside the Fremont Public Schools district boundaries.

He also said many Fremont residents and businesses donate money to the district via various means, as well as support the district with taxes, and that those stakeholders in his opinion may prefer to have the top campus leaders reside in the community.

The comments from Ludvigsen about residency irritated fellow Board Member Mike Petersen, who told the board and attendees he didn’t care if any employee “drove two hours” to work, as long as that person was the best employee for student wellbeing.

“My priority number one is the kids. My priority number two is the teachers. My priority number three is the administrators. My priority number four is the taxpayers. If the taxpayers don’t like that, they can vote to remove me from office,” Petersen said. “I don’t care if (administrators) want to drive two hours to Fremont for work. If the administrator is the best for kids, I don’t care where they live.”

District Superintendent Mark Shepard then intervened in the discussion, telling the board that it was possible to add the issue of administrator residency to a future idea, brainstorming session for possible discussion among the board members.

Shepard also said there is no current residency policy for school district staff or administrators.

After the meeting, Ludvigsen spoke briefly to the Fremont Tribune and explained his belief that the top-ranking administrator of each campus should live in the community.

Ludvigsen said when a school’s head administrator or principal does not reside in the community that could possibly raise questions and erode trust.

He said when the head school administrator does reside in the community, the person can better interact with and know students and parents, can see the issues facing the community firsthand as a resident and in his opinion also shows their dedication and commitment to the community where their students live and go to school.

“I care about Fremont, and believe in the community. This has nothing to do with the qualifications or ability of administrators and I am only talking about the head administrator,” Ludvigsen stressed.

On Tuesday, Shepard said there are 23 certificated administrators employed by FPS, and of those 23, only six of those administrators live outside of the district’s boundaries.

“In regard to a future discussion regarding administrators living within the district — this could appear on a future Board of Education agenda for discussion and possible action,” Shepard said.