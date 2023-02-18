Teachers in Fremont Public Schools (FPS)will be getting rewarded for their hard work with a 3.75% pay hike for the 2023-2024 school year.

The raise, which is for all teachers and increases the entry-level base salary for teachers to $39,716, was unanimously approved by the FPS Board of Education during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

The new agreement, per a district staff report, “maintains the flat salary stipend at $8,000 and increases the employer paid insurance premium option to $5,000.”

Elizabeth Turner, the co-chairperson of the Negotiations Committee and Fremont Education Association treasurer, said the union’s members were excited to finalize the deal.

“The Fremont Education Association worked for several months on details of the 2023-24 Negotiated Agreement,” Turner stated in an email. “We feel that the settlement package adequately reflects the needs of our membership, which was reflected in the 95% affirmative vote on the contract.”

Brad Dahl, associate superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, said the negotiations last for months, but resulted in a beneficial outcome for both teachers and the district.

"Over the course of the last several months the Fremont Education Association (FEA) and the BOE's Negotiation Committee have worked through the details of the Negotiated Agreement for 2023-2024. The agreement outlines the specific provisions of employment between the District and the FEA including compensation and benefits, planning time, leave, insurance, grievance procedures and the length of the agreement,” Dahl stated in an email to the Fremont Tribune. “The settlement package represents a 3.75% compensation increase. The FEA and Board of Education work together to strike a balance in the agreement that is competitive in terms of attracting and retaining staff yet is fiscally responsible.”

The raise is the second in three months approved by the FPS Board of Education.

In mid-December, the board OK’d a $1.10-per hour raise for classified staff in the district, an effort to help attract more support workers such as kitchen staff and school bus drivers.

The unanimous approval by the board allowed for $300,000 to be allocated to classified staff salaries and pay for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school budget year. Raises will be $1.10 per hour for all employees, said Dahl.

Starting hourly pay for new hires will rise from the current $13.54 per hour to $14.64 per hour under the change.

“This will help the classified staff,” Dahl told the board members and district administrators during the Dec. 12 meeting.