Multiple projects being worked on as part of the Fremont Public Schools bond improvement plan are progressing well and on schedule, district officials said on Friday, June 23.

The most dramatic of the nine projects is the construction of the new Deer Pointe Elementary School, which is located in a former corn field at the southeast corner of 23rd Street and Luther Road. A massive crane and the rise of walls at new school dominates driver’s attention when driving north on Luther Road or east on 23rd Street.

Brad Dahl, assistant superintendent for FPS, said construction of three new elementary schools, renovations and additions being done at Fremont High School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center as well smaller improvement efforts at Milliken Park and Lenihan elementary schools are all going as expected with a flurry of work being done as dry weather prevents delays.

“We are making good progress. We have three phases of this construction project going on at any given time. Beginning construction, which is JCAC and Linden. We have the in-process, which are the three elementary (schools), including the one on 23rd Street—Deer Pointe—and Howard and Washington,” Dahl said. “(We’re) seeing progress at the high school with the CTE and what they’re doing with the track and Bell Field.”

“Then we have what I call the third phase, our ‘punch list’…that is happening wing-by-wing at Milliken Park, we’ll be done with that by December. Then, Lenihan, we’re doing a ‘punch list’ now and once we do a few things, some touch up painting and some ceiling tile work.”

The projects are all part of the $123 million bond issue approved by district voters in September 2021. At each monthly meeting of the FPS Board of Education, officials with BVH Architecture update the board on the assorted projects and progress being made.

At Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Dahl said 10 classrooms are being added to accommodate about 500 new students. Five classrooms are being added to both the north and south sides of the current structure along with an activity center.

“(JCAC) we’re looking at August 2024 when it will be completed. It is all outside work, and they’ll be able to do that while school is in session,” Dahl added. “Hopefully there won’t be too much distraction for students or interfere with dropping off (students) and picking them up.”

At Linden Elementary School, an additional wing is being constructed that will replace an older section of the school and adds five new classrooms. Work will be ongoing from this month through

“At Howard, they are working on the roof and putting in the slab. The exterior walls are completed and they are getting ready to do some of the walls inside. The mechanical and electrical and plumbing are being done, too,” he explained. “At Washington, they are doing the steel (work) and that is near completion and they are working on the underground utilities and connecting the ground-source geothermal there. Deer Pointe, you can start to see it going up. The grading just got completed and you can start to see the masonry walls go up, and they’re putting up steel now, too.”

One aspect of the new Deer Pointe campus is the construction of a new segment of 22nd Street that will exit onto Luther Road directly across the street from the current eastern terminus of 22nd Street on the west side of Luther Road.

Dahl said the new road – which has already had ground cleared in a preliminary phase of the work – will allow more access to the new school and better traffic flow. However, the new section of 22nd Street has come under criticism from some member of the public at meetings of the Fremont City Council, who have complained the new intersection will worsen traffic congestion on Luther Road.

The new Howard and Washington elementary schools will replace the old schools of the same name. Once the work is completed on the new structures and students move in, the old schools will be demolished and new parking lots will be constructed.

At Lenihan – the district’s “pathfinder” campus for students with behavior issues – Dahl said the facility is getting an entirely new HVAC system, new lighting, and new coatings of paint and will be a “fresh space” once completed.

Other projects being done include the Career and Tech Education (CTE) center at Fremont High School as well as new field and track at the high school. Those are all progressing as scheduled, Dahl added. The CTE is slated to open in January 2025.

“We are on schedule, we are on budget and we have not run into too many unforeseen costs. We are pleased with the progress and we hope it continues,” Dahl added. “The dry weather has helped us out. I know we desperately need rain, but the dry weather has helped us stay on budget and get ahead.”