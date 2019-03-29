Seven Fremont Public School educators have announced their intention to retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
They will be honored at the annual Fremont Education Association Retirement Banquet on Sunday, April 28, at Fremont Golf Club. Social time will be from 5-5:30 p.m. with dinner will follow.
Those educators retiring include: Mike Ronhovde, Quenna Koch, Steve Steager, Edie Ronhovde, Kim Bottorf, Lori Bute, Karen Kavan, and Angie Gross.
Retired or past FPS teachers and administrators may make reservations by calling Kristen Henkenius at 402-727-3120. Reservations are due by April 12. Menu options include sirloin steak or chicken cordon bleu for $23.50. The meal price includes tax and gratuity.