The Fremont Public Schools Foundation will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Monday, March 13, during a meeting of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg will be on hand to deliver a recognition proclamation honoring the achievements of the group.

Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of the FPS Foundation, said the 20th anniversary is a monumental achievement and milestone for the organization, which has raised more than $1 million in its two-decade history.

“Our community is a tremendously giving community. Fremont never ceases to amaze me, or the board in their support of worthy causes,” Eairleywine said in a telephone interview. “We’ve been planning for the (20th anniversary) since back in 2022. We started a committee that was planning activities …we’ve got activities planned throughout the year. Monday night, the mayor will be there to give a proclamation and honor the work of the foundation.”

The main founders of the foundation include current FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard as well as local figures from business and educational institutions including: David Pinkall, Steve Sexton, David Christensen, Jane Dugan and the late Dave Simmons.

The foundation will host in the next four to five months a night of celebrating student achievements, the Fremont Area Big Give in May and the Jim Ebers Golf Classic in July, all of which help the organization reach its lofty goals of helping local schools and students.

According to the “About” section of its website, the mission of the foundation, “is to support the Fremont Public Schools,” in a variety of manners. The entity was founded in 2003 to supplement the district’s mission to educate local children by raising funds to buttress other revenue flows from the state, federal government and taxes.

Those include, the website states: “Raising funds to support programs for the enhancement and enrichment of public education, which would not be possible through local tax funds; recognizing excellence in public education for all students; enhancing the quality of education for all students; reinforcing positive relations with the community; enriching the quality of life for the community.”

Throughout the years, Eairleywine said the foundation has supported a range of projects, efforts, programs and students.

Among the highlights, foundation officials list on their website, are: “Upgrades to the Fremont High School Nell McPherson Theatre including lighting, sound and stage equipment. The purchase and installation of Automated External Defibrillators for all schools in Fremont, including Bergan and Trinity. The creation of the Creative Teaching Grant fund, which provides grants to FPS faculty each year for innovative teaching strategies, technology and support materials.”

The foundation does special fundraising events at Fremont High School football and basketball games, including field goal kicking contests and basketball shooting contests. There are also several restaurant nights, where local residents eat at participating Fremont restaurants on select dates, with part of the proceeds being donated into the foundation coffers.

“We had a foundation night at a fall football game, where there was a field goal kicking contest. We’ve done similar event at home basketball games,” Eairleywine added. “We’ve had foundation nights at several restaurants to experience the great food in Fremont. Some of those proceeds are shared with the foundation.”

Eairleywine said the funds from the football, basketball and restaurant events all go to the new CTE center being constructed at the Fremont High School as part of the expansion bond project.

“All that money is being collected and is part of a fund to equip the new CTE Center. We’re going to donate it all to help equip the labs there that need specialized equipment,” he noted. “But, the greatest participants in this foundation giving are the teachers and staff in the district. They donate through payroll giving because they see the value in it and support the mission greatly.”