The Fremont Public Schools Foundation is celebrating its 20th year of fundraising efforts, and on Monday, March 13, was honored with a proclamation and plaque from Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

Spellerberg was on hand at the meeting of the Fremont Public School Board of Education, where he read a statement of appreciation for the foundation’s efforts and presented board members and administrators with a plaque of recognition before posing for a group photograph.

“I am here today to recognize and talk about the great things the Fremont Public Schools Foundation has been doing,” Spellerberg said. “Having good schools … having great schools is the key to a great community.”

In noting how critical the FPS Foundation has been to the success of local schools, Spellerberg added, “We appreciate everything you do.”

“We are all in this together,” he added.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard, who was part of a founding group of local schools and business officials, also spoke on Monday about the impact that the FPS Foundation has made on the lives of thousands of students in the district since it was founded in 2003.

Shepard noted that unlike other foundations around Nebraska and the nation — often started with a large private donation — the FPS Foundation had a unique beginning of being the idea of many local people joining together to serve the school district.

“We had a group of business leaders come to us and say, ‘We need to have a foundation.’ The foundation was created, and we had great support from the beginning,” Shepard added. “We would not have iPads in the classrooms without the support of the foundation.”

The main founders of the foundation in 2003 include Shepard, as well as local figures from business and educational institutions including David Pinkall, Steve Sexton, David Christensen, Jane Dugan and the late Dave Simmons.

During the next four to five months, the foundation will host numerous events, including a night of celebrating student achievements, the Fremont Area Big Give in May and the Jim Ebers Golf Classic in July, all of which help the organization reach its lofty goals of helping local schools and students.

According to the “About” section of its website, the mission of the foundation, “is to support the Fremont Public Schools,” in a variety of manners. The entity was founded in 2003 to supplement the district’s mission to educate local children by raising funds to buttress other revenue flows from the state, federal government and taxes.

Those include, the website states: “Raising funds to support programs for the enhancement and enrichment of public education, which would not be possible through local tax funds; recognizing excellence in public education for all students; enhancing the quality of education for all students; reinforcing positive relations with the community; enriching the quality of life for the community.”

Throughout the years, FPS Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine said the foundation has supported a range of projects, efforts, programs and students. He also noted that the foundation has raised more than $1 million in its 20-year history.

Among the highlights, foundation officials list on their website, are: “The initiation of an annual Academic Achievement Banquet that recognizes outstanding academic achievement by graduating Fremont High seniors and the contributions of their faculty mentors; A shared project with the Fremont Public Schools resulting in the purchase and installation of LED projectors in all core classrooms; the iGive for iPads project that provided more than 350 iPads for elementary schools; (the) Chromebooks for Kids project that provided more than 750; and the purchase and installation of a new Emergency Radio Communications upgrade for all schools in Fremont, including Bergan and Trinity.”

Before gathering for a group celebratory photograph on Monday, Shepard again lauded the efforts of all involved during the past two decades.

“There is no way we can do what we do at Fremont Public Schools without the foundation,” Shepard added. “It has been a great partnership and continues to be a great partnership.”