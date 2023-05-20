After a presentation from the principal of Johnson Crossing Academic Center to the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education in April, which in part highlighted that the school was suffering from a more than a 23% rate of “chronic absenteeism,” at least one board member wanted more information and answers on the issue.

The comments from JCAC Principal Brent Harrill at the April 10 meeting irked FPS Board Member Mike Petersen, who asked that night for more information on the subject and said students cannot learn when they are not in school.

“That statistic — if it is true for the whole district — that’s almost 25 percent absenteeism. That would be almost one in four students chronically absent,” Petersen said at the April 10 meeting, adding that missing classes impacts educational achievement.

Petersen’s request led the administration of the FPS district to compile a report that will be presented to the board at a future meeting. It is not known when the FPS board members will be presented with the data.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said it is important to know that there are “a variety of reasons why students are absent from school.” He also shared the preliminary findings of the report with the Tribune after a request for more data about the subject.

When Petersen questioned the statistics on absenteeism on April 10, Shepard offered some explanations of the issue and how the district handles students who miss classes.

Shepard said the formula used by the state to determine chronic absenteeism can be misleading due to several aspects of how an absence is defined, noting that there are many students in the kindergarten through third grade levels who have chronic medical issues which cause them to be absent, but they may be classified in a misleading manner.

Why students miss schoolThose reasons for missing classes, according to data provided in May by the district to the Tribune, include medical; mental health; “other;” being out of the country or out of the city; transportation problems; unknown; and “waiting to age out.”

Other reasons cited in the FPS statistics include school officials being unable to contact an absent student to determine why they missed school, as well as a new phenomenon that has risen significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic: a student’s refusal to attend school.

According to the data presented to the Tribune, during the 2022-23 school year, there were 622 absences from instruction by students across all 11 district campuses. The highest number of absences was at Fremont High School, with 299, while the fewest absences was at Grant Elementary School, with only eight absences.

The number one reason for absences was medical reasons, with 151 missed days due to medical reasons. The most medical absences were at Fremont High School, with 38. Students at JCAC had 29 medical absences.

Student refusal to attend school was the second highest reason, with 150 instances of a pupil refusing to come to school. That reason was only cited for four campuses in the district: Fremont High School, Fremont Middle School, Johnson Crossing Academic Center and the Fremont Learning Center.

The reason “other,” which was not described by officials, was the third most cited reason for student absences, while missing school due to mental health issues, therapy appointments or crises was cited in 61 instances.

During the April meeting of the FPS board, Shepard told board members that the definition of chronically absent is missing at least 18 days of instruction during one academic calendar year.

“For the purpose of this study, we utilized 20 days absent. We send letters to parents when students miss five, 10, 15 and 20 days. We are in constant communication with families, counselors, CPS, Probation and the Dodge County attorney’s office on students and their challenges related to attendance,” Shepard stated in an email to the Tribune. “Twice a year, FPS administrators, social workers, representatives of the Dodge County Attorney’s office and probation officials participate in the Dodge County Truancy Task Force.”

Shayla Linn, a FPS social worker, provided brief comments to the Tribune which were relayed via email from the district’s staff. In her comment, Linn said preventing truancy or absenteeism is a collaborative effort with school officials, students and their families.

“Students having difficulty attending school are discussed and plans are identified for working together with the students and their families to overcome obstacles to attendance,” Linn stated in an email sent to the Tribune. “We also meet monthly with probation to review attendance records of students who are assigned to them by the court system. All of us working together can have an impact on a student’s trajectory.”

Students can also be absent from classes for reasons such as being a teen parent, working a job that requires shifts or hours worked during school time or even traveling out of town with specialty athletics teams that are not affiliated with the school district.

During the May 11 graduation ceremonies of the Fremont Learning Center, many of the 19 graduates were described as suffering from attendance problems — which is one criteria a student can end up enrolled in the Learning Center.

Scott Jensen, the principal of the Learning Center and also executive director of secondary operations for FPS, said in an email to the Tribune that it is a simple premise in regard to attendance, “We know that in order for students to be successful in school, they have to be here.”

“The flood of 2019 and the pandemic led to an increase in the number of students who are chronically absent, as we continue to work with families we stress the importance of coming to school and being prepared to learn,” Jensen explained in an email.

According to reporting on the issue by the Flatwater Free Press reporter Emma Schwartz recently republished in the Omaha World Herald, “chronic absenteeism in Nebraska’s public schools skyrocketed during COVID-19, according to the most recent statewide data.”

Schwartz cited state Department of Education statistics that showed students across the state missed 6.6% of school days during the school year that ended in May 2021, an increase of 5.1% from 2015. Across the state, almost 20% of students missed at least 10% of school days during the 2020-2021 school year, data showed.

To help solve the issue at JCAC, Harrill explained the school’s strategy to the board during the April 10 meeting.

The school’s administration created a new absenteeism intervention program, which Harrill said includes identifying students who might be potentials for becoming labelled a “chronic absentee” student because they had missed five or more days, but not reached the 18-day mark of missed classes.

Harrill said when a student is identified, teachers or counselors along with possibly an administrator, will visit the student’s home to discuss the issue with parents in an attempt to rectify the situation. The program has seen success, he added.

Aside from the obvious implications for student learning that arise from absenteeism, not being present can be a harbinger for attendance issues when students enter the “real world” of jobs after their education is over, Shepard added.

“Schools are a microcosm of society. I’ve heard from many employers that since the pandemic, soft skills, such as attendance and timeliness are lacking in their employees,” Shepard stated in an email. “My response has been, we are working on these issues as well.”