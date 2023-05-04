In response to allegations that more than a dozen coaches within the Fremont Public Schools athletics and extracurricular programs did not have the required state certifications, district officials proposed a series of solutions to prevent the issue from occurring in the future.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said district officials quickly responded to the situation following inquiries from the Fremont Tribune into the allegations.

The proposal from FPS to the Nebraska Schools Activities Association and the Nebraska Department of Education includes the following, he explained in a lengthy email to the Tribune.

“Moving forward, we will modify our process to ensure compliance with the NSAA bylaws and NDE’s requirements for non-teaching certificated activity/athletic sponsors/coaches,” Shepard stated in an email. “Upon acceptance of appointment for sponsor/coaching positions, individuals without a teaching certificate will receive written notification of the requirements to fulfill their credentialing requirements.

According an email from Shepard, the requirements include completion of:

An FPS OneSource background check.

All requirements necessary to obtain a Special Services Coaching Certificate through the Nebraska Department of Education. These requirements include:

a.) Successful completion of NSAA required courses; NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching and NFHS First Aid for Coaches.

b.) Fingerprint cards if the individual has not lived continuously in Nebraska for the previous five (5) years.

c.) Submittal of all necessary application materials to NDE including any fees which may be required.

All FPS HR/Payroll required forms.

Shepard said the district will implement a policy that requires, “at least 10 days prior to the start of each season or the date employment commences, the activity director shall submit a copy of the special services coaching certificate for each non-teaching coach/sponsor to the FPS Human Resources office.”

The district will also, “Create a database of all non-FPS teacher sponsors/coaches to be maintained by the activities directors at the High School and Middle School. The database will be shared with the Human Resources Office and kept current.”

Information included in that database, he explained, will include the following:

Names of all non-FPS teacher sponsors/coaches and assignment.

Documentation of successful completion of NSAA required coursework.

NDE Certificate number/expiration date.

Background check status.

FPS HR paperwork status.