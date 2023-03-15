A familiar face is back on duty on Fremont Public Schools campuses.

Fremont Police Officer James Butts, who is the longtime school resource officer for FPS and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, officially returned to work on FPS campuses as of Monday, March 13, district officials confirmed.

“Officer Butts returned yesterday as our school resource officer,” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard in an email on Tuesday, March 14. “We are pleased to have officer Butts back on duty in the School District as our school resource officer. The (SRO) serves a valuable role in keeping our students and staff safe while providing a valuable link between school personnel, students, families and law enforcement.”

Butts had not worked in the district since early February after allegations of him possibly sharing an intimate photograph were made by a parent, FPS officials said.

Following two robust investigations — one by the Fremont Police Department and one done by the Nebraska State Patrol — Butts was fully cleared of any claims of wrongdoing.

He was never charged and continued to work at the Fremont Police Department during the time he was absent from FPS campuses.

According to a statement from Shepard in early March, a photograph of Butts with no shirt on revealing his bare chest was somehow transmitted on to the cell phones of several students in the school cafeteria via the “Airdrop” function. The image in question — from 2015 — did not show his genitalia and came from one of his social media accounts.

How the image was transmitted, who was responsible and what device the photograph originated from has never been determined, Shepard said in early March.

Shepard said after the incident was reported to school officials on Feb. 2, Butts was investigated by both the Nebraska State Patrol as well as the Fremont Police Department and fully cleared of all allegations.

“At the conclusion of the NSP investigation the Fremont Police department conducted an internal personnel (and) policy review and Officer Butts was cleared to return to the School District as our SRO,” Shepard said in an earlier statement to the Tribune. “Student and staff safety is our paramount duty — our interaction with law enforcement and first responders is an important part of our safety plans. The SRO is an integral part of the communication structure.”

According to an annual report document created by the City of Fremont detailing the entire Fremont Police Department staff, the school resource officer, “works in all Fremont Public Schools and Archbishop Bergan Schools. There are a total of 14 schools the SRO assists. The SRO assists by providing mentoring and informal counseling to students and provides security and investigative expertise to the school system.”

Butts joined the Fremont Police Department in December 1999 after graduating from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy. According to his city biography, before he was hired at the Fremont Police Department, Butts was employed more about 18 months at Boys and Girls Home in South Sioux City, Nebraska, as a case worker.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Butts has worked on the department’s Bike Patrol and Emergency Response Unit, is also a Weapons Officer. His Linkedin biography states he has been the SRO since 2000.