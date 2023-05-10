The amount of outstanding student school lunch debt owed by Fremont Public Schools students has risen by more than 20-fold in the past 10 years, according to FPS statistics.

After district officials revealed in April that $40,000 in school lunch debt was owed by students in the Fremont Public Schools, the Tribune requested historical data on school lunch debt for the past 10 academic school years.

In response to that request, FPS officials provided 10 years of debt statistics, data which shows that from the 2013-14 school year to present, school lunch debt has risen by more than 20 times what it was 10 years ago.

According to the district data, the outstanding student lunch debt that was owned in 2013-14 academic year was only $1,320.

By 2022-23 academic year, that total of school lunch debt owed by students had ballooned to $30,034.

As the school lunch debt steadily increased from 2013-14 year through 2016-17 school year, an exponential jump happened in 2017-18 school year when the lunch debt totaled $12,336. By the 2019-2020 school year, it was at $23,812.

Rowan Lang, the FPS food service director, answered a series of questions about the school lunch debt in an email interview with the Tribune.

QUESTION: The outstanding lunch debt owed has rapidly increased in past 10 years from roughly less than $2,000 at end of a school year to this year $30,000 – is there any explanation(s) behind this rapid and sudden increase?

LANG: “For almost two years, parents were receiving school meals at no cost through the USDA feeding program. Now we have returned to the Paid/free/reduced USDA model. Inflation is higher now and it is harder to pay bills. Fremont has more Free and Reduced students now than 10 years ago.”

QUESTION: The outstanding lunch debt if not paid at end of year by students is paid from the district’s general fund, correct?

LANG: “Negative balances are rolled over to the next school year for pre-kindergarten-11th grade students. (The) $30,000 is the negative balance. It is only .08% of our budget. Food service does not consider this bad debt as it is rolled over to the next year. As of today, our senior (class) negative balance is $3,000. Seniors will have the opportunity to pay fines up until this Thursday.”

QUESTION: Have any studies or analysis of this trend and why it is occurring been done or conducted? If so, have any conclusions been made about the issue?

LANG: No comment.

QUESTION: Are there plans/hopes/goals of lowering the amount of school lunch debt in future? Or, is this out of district’s control?

LANG: “(We) continue to work with parents to pay negative school lunch balances. All students are allowed to get a school breakfast or lunch no matter what the lunch balance is.”

Local donors aim to help lower debt

Discussion of the FPS school lunch debate arose from a donation of $2,500 from a local business, which was intended to pay down the school lunch debt for members of the 2023 Fremont High School senior class.

When the issue was before the FPS board of Education in April, officials revealed that an estimated $40,000 of school lunch debt was owed by students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The FPS Board of Education voted to approve accepting the donation of $2,500 donation from the owners of Promedcare in Fremont, Andrew and Tiffany Foxhoven.

The couple made the donation, said Andrew Foxhoven, in an effort to help reduce food insecurity in the district. The couple and their business also donated $2,500 to Care Corps' LifeHouse food pantry in Fremont.

During the April FPS board meeting, school board member Todd Hansen asked for an explanation of the school lunch debt issue and how much was owed by students. He also wanted to know if the $2,500 would erase all school lunch debt.

Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said the donation would not, noting that it was targeted at school lunch debt for graduating seniors. Dahl also said the total districtwide school debt totaled $40,000, with the senior class owing $9,000 in school lunch debt.

“We work through a process with the district accountant to zero out debt. It does not go to collections. (It is paid) out of a transfer from the (district) general fund,” Dahl explained.

During the April meeting, Superintendent Mark Shepard explained that other school districts across Nebraska do submit outstanding school lunch debt to collections agencies, but the FPS does not send school lunch debt to collectors.

“We don’t withhold grades, we don’t withhold transcripts, we don’t withhold diplomas,” Shepard said about unpaid school lunch debt. “By law, you cannot withhold those.”

Shepard also said no child goes hungry, and if a student does not have payment for food at lunch, they are still given a meal.