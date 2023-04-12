Discussion of a donation of $2,500 from a local business toward paying down the school lunch debt for members of the 2023 Fremont High School senior class led to the revelation that an estimated $40,000 of school lunch debt was owed by students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The issue of lunch debt arose because the FPS Board of Education is required to vote on and approve accepting donations to the district of more than $500. The $2,500 donation to help reduce lunch debt was made from the owners of Promedcare in Fremont, Andrew and Tiffany Foxhoven.

The couple made the donation, said Andrew Foxhoven, in an effort to help reduce food insecurity in the district. The couple and their business are also donating $2,500 to Care Corps’ LifeHouse food pantry in Fremont.

During Monday’s meeting, school board member Todd Hansen asked for an explanation of the school lunch debt issue and how much was owed by students. He also wanted to know if the $2,500 would erase all school lunch debt.

Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said the donation would not, noting that it was targeted at school lunch debt for graduating seniors. Dahl also said the total district-wide school debt totaled $40,000, with the senior class owing $9,000 in school lunch debt.

“We work through a process with the district accountant to zero out debt. It does not go to collections. (It is paid) out of a transfer from the (district) general fund,” Dahl explained.

District Superintendent Mark Shepard then spoke on the issue, stressing that while other school districts across Nebraska do submit outstanding school lunch debt to collections agencies, the Fremont Public Schools does not send school lunch debt to collectors.

“We don’t withhold grades, we don’t withhold transcripts, we don’t withhold diplomas,” Shepard said about unpaid school lunch debt. “By law, you cannot withhold those.”

Shepard also said no child goes hungry, and if a student does not have payment for food at lunch, they are still given a meal.

In a prior interview, Andrew Foxhoven said he and his wife felt the donation, “will make a dent.”

“There is a fair amount more of (lunch debt) and we were just trying to make a dent in (that debt),” he said. “Last year at our business after-hours event, we donated to Habitat for Humanity and the Fremont Veterans Coalition. We just kind of change each year depending on where our teams’ hearts are at that moment … where we can help out.”

The acceptance of the donation was unanimously approved by the Board of Education, with several board members publicly expressing their thanks for the generosity.