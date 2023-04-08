Editor’s Note: This is one in an occasional, ongoing series of articles exploring the mental health efforts to aid students at Fremont Public Schools.

The mental health needs and disciplinary management of students at Fremont Public Schools has been a continuing focus of district officials for decades, but a model implemented more than a decade ago has reaped benefits, officials said, and helped the district navigate the floods of 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fremont Tribune sat down with three top district officials to discuss the approach FPS uses to both offer mental health support to students, as well as manage and guide students with discipline issues through a tiered system that aims to help those in need recover and become more productive students.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard; Kate Heineman, district executive director of teaching and learning; and Joel Kerkman, director of district special education, took part in a roundtable discussion on the FPS’s use of the “multi-tiered systems of support method” to handle student wellbeing and discipline in a new manner.

Shepard said the district shifted focus more than a decade ago to the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) model in an effort to have more consistency across schools and grade levels, as opposed to a mix of several models of support and discipline. The change-over was aided by key grants, he noted, at the federal and state levels.

“We had two to three different models that we were working with and our staff had been trained on, but they had not really been congruent. There was not a continuum as the students moved through the process and through the grade levels, the pre-K through fourth (grade); the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth grade facility, and then the high school,” Shepard said. “Without having that consistent structure in place, we knew it was getting in the way of our ability to meet the needs of our students. It led to some frustrations at time, because when we would change systems, some teachers liked the old system, or something they’d been used to or that they’d grown up with in their career.”

FPS applied for and received a five-year grant in October 2014, the School Climate Transformation Grant from the federal government’s U.S. Department of Education. The grant provided the district $750,000 per year over the five years for their assorted programs, training and efforts to help students.

“This grant opportunity popped up, and we applied for it and were one of three districts to get it in Nebraska. It really set us on a different path,” Shepard added. “We had a couple of events that happened that really shaped things. The flood in the spring of 2019, it displaced a lot of students and their families. The pandemic really affected districts across the nation. When students came back in next fall, we had a hybrid model of in-class and online.

“The good thing was, with the grant and really a very concerted effort to move the needle over that five- to six-year period of time, and to have a system in place, we were really positioned well to meet our students’ and family’s needs. It has really morphed from a student discipline model to everything we do.”

3-tiered system works to aid ‘whole student’

Heineman said after the district got the federal five-year grant in 2014, the, “intent was to build a system to address school climate.”

“We began working through the process to build a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), the idea is we support the whole student. Through the School Climate grant, the intent was to work on the behavior side,” Heineman explained. “We adopted the positive behavior intervention and support for behavior, which is a multi-tied system of support. As a part of that work, the principals (use) a tier model. Tier One should affect about 80% of our students effectively. Tier Two, it is typically a little bit more support for 10 to 15% of the students as needed. The Tier Three; that is the most intensive support, typically needed by 1 to 3% of the students.”

Heineman stressed that the MTSS process focuses on emotional, academic, mental and physical needs of students — the “whole student” — but behavior was the biggest priority. With that in mind, she noted, over the five years the grant provided funding to the district, funds were utilized for “heavily training and investing” in continued learning for the district’s staff.

“We had five coaches that were internal coaches. We pulled them from their normal jobs for five years, (and they) became the trainers of trainers. Each of our buildings has a Tier One team. They establish routines, expectations, procedures, common rules and then we come together as a whole district across all 10 of our buildings and programs so we have consistency across the whole district,” she said. “Along with that is how we respond when students aren’t meeting the standards.”

The Tier Two level involves check-in and check-out with a mentor, meetings which occur twice a day to “build relationships.” In the high school, there is a program called “check-in connect,” which Heineman said is a more intensive mentor program in which students meet with the mentor up to 20 minutes per day for a two-year period.

In the Tier Three model, she explained, more focus and a tailored approach is developed for those students in need of extra attention and care. The Tier Three level can involve more focused meetings with teachers, school counselors, school psychologists or even outside-the-district therapists or partners.

“(Tier Three) is very individualized for each students. It takes a while to build a system in response to how a student misbehaves. As we built that system, it allowed us to – when we ran into the flood and we ran into the pandemic, and the subsequent after-effects of coming back—we were able then to plug in different components to address the trauma, to address the mental health pieces at the Tiers Two and Three levels very efficiently.”

Grants helped cope with flood, pandemic trauma issues

Kerkman there are “a lot of at-risk students” in the FPS district, and by partnering with other entities like Educational Service Unit No. 2, and other area schools, the FPS district got a disaster response grant to help cope with the 2019 spring flood-related mental health issues.

According to Shepard, Kerkman and Heineman, the floods of 2019 created extreme hardship on local families and students in the district. The flooding left many students in difficult living situations, under stress from the disaster, and recovering from the disaster-induced trauma for months after the waters receded, they all explained.

“This grant was really in response to the floods. We started that in summer of 2020, and it was intended to be an 18-month grant, but we ended up going another six-10 months due to the pandemic. What it allowed us to do, is it fit well into our MTSS system, and aligned with our philosophy of support,” Kerkman noted.

“It helped us provide additional support to our staff in understanding how trauma impacts students. We had a lot of professional development so we could help teachers implement more trauma-informed practices in the classroom. To help support those students coming back from the floods and coming back from the pandemic.”

One element of the support network and MTSS for students is including parents as much as possible in the processes, both Kerkman and Shepard said.

Kerkman said parental inclusion creates a more powerful effect on student behavior, often in a positive manner that pays dividends for all involved.

“We’ve had really good receptivity to it. The biggest issue is to just logistically get those groups together and find time for them,” Kerkman said of working with parents of students facing challenges.

Shepard said one of the many challenges educators face is the fact they only work with students directly during the hours of in-school instruction and learning. That is why parental involvement is so crucial, he said.

“We’ve had a real concerted effort and goal regarding parental and community engagement. What it really stems from is, we know that from roughly 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or so, we have the students engaged. But, their learning doesn’t stop there,” Shepard explained. “Reinforcement of positive behaviors – or negative behaviors – does not stop there. So, as we look at interventions we have in place, and how do we help work with parents and families in those interventions … if we’re going to be successful, consistency is the key to that.”

Shepard also explained other grants the district has received have enabled officials to create connections and working relationships with area providers such as Lutheran Family Services as well as additional support from CapStone.

“It doesn’t stop there. We also have a number of licensed mental health providers in our community and we also utilize those individuals that are right here in the (Fremont) community,” Shepard added.

“We continue to find ways and seek ways to engage that group of professionals within our community. Some of them might be working with the same families on a different level. We had one social worker back in 2018-2019, right before the pandemic. We added a social worker through the budgeting process and we added a third social worker with the intention of (grant funds). We’ve been able to see the results of those interactions.”

Helping students with needs such as food, hygiene products or even food is a key part of the support FPS provides, all three officials agreed on, and the presence of “The Urban Tiger” pantry at the Fremont Middle School as well as “The Hub” pantry in the Fremont High School help get students things they need.

Kerkman said the three social workers act as a liaison between students, school officials and families and outside resource providers.

“They are connecting families with a number of resources within the community. We know it is not always easy to just give the family a (phone) number. This helps get them set up with those agencies,” Kerkman added.

With the district’s overall poverty rate increasing from the mid-20% range in the 1990s to a high of more than 50% of students in the district being in poverty that financial situation families face can lead to behavior issues in school.

Kerkman said the district’s support staff and the MTSS tiers are designed to help identify students facing challenges such as “life stressors” such as food insecurity, housing situations, parental living arrangements, possible abuse such as sexual and physical as well as parental divorce.

“Students are pretty resilient,” he added. “But as you stack up those issues, it has an adverse impact. All of these (district support) groups are coming together to serve students.”

- Editor’s Note: Next in the Fremont Tribune’s series on mental health and behavioral support at Fremont Public Schools is an in-depth explanation of the district’s efforts to deal with students facing behavior and educational challenges.