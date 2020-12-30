Fremont Area Community Foundation to produce 6,500 weekend food backpacks for students, families

The process of ordering the supplies from the store's warehouse was straightforward, according to Customer Experience Director Thom Mendlik and Product Manager Amy Booze.

Booze, who is responsible for keeping the store stocked, said all of the product provided to the foundation came directly from a corporate warehouse.

"I was able to track when it was coming into the warehouse, how much we needed and then between working with them and then working with our order processing center, we had it booked in so we knew we would get it," she said. "So, it worked out so that everything came in on time to be shipped together here for them."

Mendlik said this kind of partnership between HyVee and FACF was an easy one to move forward with.

"It just falls right into what HyVee does," he said. "We have been part of the Fremont community for a long time. We've always helped out where needed."

Mendlik added that the partnership provided a great opportunity for the store to work with local organizers and community partners to address an important issue in the area.