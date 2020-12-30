Fremont Area Community Foundation to produce 6,500 weekend food backpacks for students, families

Food insecurity has been a top-of-mind issue for the Fremont Area Community Foundation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to curb that issue, the foundation's COVID-19 Task Force is working with Fremont Public Schools and HyVee Food Store, along with other area volunteers, to put together approximately 6,500 weekend food backpacks for children across the district.
Around 250 backpacks will be distributed each weekend, beginning in January at the start of the spring semester, according to FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers.
The backpacks will supplement the estimated 230 backpacks being distributed by the school through a partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland.
Diers said the local school district, with the help of the Omaha-based food bank, was working hard to provide enough food to families through the program, but it was struggling to meet demand.
"They were sending what food they had available, so the school district was having to distribute what it was receiving, knowing that it really wasn't meeting demand," she said. "So when we learned this, we decided to see what we could do to make up that difference."
So, with some funding from the foundation and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Diers said around $34,000 was raised to supply the food that would go into each backpack throughout the remainder of the school year.
Diers said she is confident the added backpacks will cover the need placed upon the school district for weekend backpacks. She said she reached out to school principals across the district, who verified the need for additional help.
"I hopped on the phone and surveyed the schools that were already getting some supplies," she said. "I reached out to all of those principals and asked them what their feeling was or are they getting enough supplies to meet, what they felt was the need and without exception everybody came back and said, 'no, we need more.'"
With the money in hand, Diers said the next issue the foundation needed to address was how to get the supplies to fill the backpacks.
The foundation had a large shopping list. Each backpack contains a variety of drinks, snacks and food, ranging from bottled water and juice pouches to canned vegetables and macaroni and cheese.
With some supply chains still limited due to the pandemic, Diers said it was difficult to order the necessary items in bulk. However, Fremont's local HyVee store was up to the task.
The 14 pallets of food and supplies was delivered to the foundation's temporary staging location at Fremont Mall on Monday, signaling the start of volunteer work and preparation ahead of the new semester.
The process of ordering the supplies from the store's warehouse was straightforward, according to Customer Experience Director Thom Mendlik and Product Manager Amy Booze.
Booze, who is responsible for keeping the store stocked, said all of the product provided to the foundation came directly from a corporate warehouse.
"I was able to track when it was coming into the warehouse, how much we needed and then between working with them and then working with our order processing center, we had it booked in so we knew we would get it," she said. "So, it worked out so that everything came in on time to be shipped together here for them."
Mendlik said this kind of partnership between HyVee and FACF was an easy one to move forward with.
"It just falls right into what HyVee does," he said. "We have been part of the Fremont community for a long time. We've always helped out where needed."
Mendlik added that the partnership provided a great opportunity for the store to work with local organizers and community partners to address an important issue in the area.
"It was just a great opportunity to work with the community, work with a few of these organizations and the purpose behind it, you just can't pass that up," he said. "It's a big community thing, it's important and, you know, it's what HyVee is all about."
Diers said the food resources provided through FPS not only goes to the students who take the backpacks home each weekend, but also to those students' families.
In that way, she said the resources provided by the local school district serve as an anchor for area families.
"We just wanted to make sure that what was being offered was meeting all of the need, or as much of the need as we could possibly hope to, and so that was why it was a priority for us," she said.
Diers said the area has seen unprecedented need during the course of 2020 due to the pandemic. With many individuals seeking food resources for the first time in their lives, Diers said it was paramount that the task force and foundation step forward to work with local partners to address the need.
"We really have had to step up and respond quickly to a need that we've never seen before," she said. "And so I think that I've considered myself very fortunate to be in a position to be able to a part of that, to have the foundation play a role in that and to make a difference."